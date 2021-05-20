Thursday 20 May 2021
type here...
Central AmericaMexico

‘Narco-Tunnel’ Allegedly Linked to Drug Lord ‘El Chapo’ Found Near Mexican National Guard Base

Although the tunnel did not lead across the border into US territory, it could have been intended to connect with another underground passage stretching from Tijuana to San Diego.

by Q24N
6

Q24N – A 200-meter (650 ft) tunnel was discovered in Tijuana, in a house that sits right across the street from a local National Guard base, Mexico Daily News reports.

According to the media outlet, the authorities located the “narco-tunnel” after a marijuana package was found on the street outside the house, with a subsequent search of the residences yielding electrical cables “ready to be installed in the tunnel”.

- Advertisement -

The underground passage had lighting and ventilation systems, as well as rails and carts.

Although the newly discovered tunnel does not lead across the border to the United States, the authorities reportedly suspect that it was meant to be connected to another tunnel running from Tijuana to San Diego, which was found in 2019.

During the past three years, at least 200 of the so-called narco-tunnels have been discovered by border authorities, the media outlet adds, noting that, according to the DEA, the construction of these underground passages was masterminded by the infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCosmic-themed games from Costa Rica and beyond
Next articleSeveral deaths after riot in Cantel prison in Guatemala
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Mexico City reduces restrictions due to sustained decline in cases of covid-19

Q24N - Mexico City will reduce social distancing measures as of...
Read more

Mexico’s apology to indigenous Maya people: Progress or political show?

Q24N - Exactly 120 years after the battle that ended the...
Read more

MOST READ

Several deaths after riot in Cantel prison in Guatemala

Health

Are we are out of the woods yet?: Daily cases drops, hospitals and deaths continue

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Are we are out of the woods yet? Maybe, but most likely not, as this third wave continues to rack up record...
Fuel Prices

Recope requests the sixth consecutive increase in fuel prices for 2021

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo(RECOPE - the refinery that does not refine anything - requested the sixth consecutive fuel hike in 2021. As...
Business

Who are the richest entrepreneurs in the region?

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - 2020 was marked as a complex year worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic, however, the following are entrepreneurs who were not only...
Consumption

Farmer’s fairs remain fertile despite the effects of the pandemic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Despite the effects of the pandemic, "ferias" (farmers fairs) that are a staple on weekends across the country, from small towns to...
News

Guide to the COVID Travel Restrictions for Central America

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A country-by-country guide to the current Covid travel restrictions for Central America guidelines during the COVID-19 crisis. Costa Rica (open) Costa Rica opened its...
Front Page

Q Media supports AmCham initiative to request donation of vaccines to the United States

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Costa Rican North American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) this week began a Change.org petition to collect signatures to ask the United...
Rico's Digest

Can you drive your car today? Use the guide.

Rico -
Starting Wednesday, May 19 and to May 30, daytime driving is restricted to one day only vehicles with odd ending number plates can circulate...
Coronavirus

Star Salma Hayek Reveals She Nearly Died of COVID-19

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - Mexican and American film actress and producer Salma Hayek has revealed she nearly died of the coronavirus. Speaking to Variety Magazine,...
Vaccine

CCSS reports application of 1.2 million vaccines against covid-19

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reported Monday that its teams throughout the country have already applied 1,251,900 doses of vaccines...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.