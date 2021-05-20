Thursday 20 May 2021
Central America
Guatemala

Several deaths after riot in Cantel prison in Guatemala

Preliminary reports indicate that at least seven people died and ten with serious injuries.

by Q24N
10

Q24N – The National Civil Police (PNC) of Guatemala reported this Wednesday the death of at least seven prisoners after a riot that broke out in the Cantel prison, located in the city of Quetzaltenango.

According to preliminary reports, in addition to the seven murdered prisoners, at least ten hostages with serious injuries are reported. This would have occurred after an official visit by the authorities to the penitentiary.

Local media have reported that the figure could be higher than that indicated in the first report, with an estimate of more than ten dead inmates.

The spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Pablo Castillo, asserted that support is being coordinated in the area between the PNC and Public Ministry authorities inside the jail.

The local press reported that, despite the transfer of the Departmental Municipal Fire Department, as well as volunteers to the scene, they have not had contact with the deceased or injured inmates.

According to the authorities, the Cantel jail in the city of Quetzaltenango houses at least 2,252 people.

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

