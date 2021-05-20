Several deaths after riot in Cantel prison in Guatemala

Q24N – The National Civil Police (PNC) of Guatemala reported this Wednesday the death of at least seven prisoners after a riot that broke out in the Cantel prison, located in the city of Quetzaltenango.

According to preliminary reports, in addition to the seven murdered prisoners, at least ten hostages with serious injuries are reported. This would have occurred after an official visit by the authorities to the penitentiary.

Local media have reported that the figure could be higher than that indicated in the first report, with an estimate of more than ten dead inmates.

The spokesman for the Interior Ministry, Pablo Castillo, asserted that support is being coordinated in the area between the PNC and Public Ministry authorities inside the jail.

Se registra motín en la cárcel de Cantel, Quetzaltenango; #Guatemala a esta hora se informa sobre 7 muertos y unos 10 rehenes. Las fotografías ilustran un escenario sangriento con personas decapitadas. pic.twitter.com/G4o6j5bjyt — Santiago Botón 🇬🇹 (@SantiagoteleSUR) May 19, 2021

The local press reported that, despite the transfer of the Departmental Municipal Fire Department, as well as volunteers to the scene, they have not had contact with the deceased or injured inmates.

According to the authorities, the Cantel jail in the city of Quetzaltenango houses at least 2,252 people.