Monday, 19 October 2020
National strike this Monday

Trade unions protest against new taxes and public employment plan

QCOSTARICA – The education unions Ande, Apse, Undeca and the organizations that make up the Movimiento Sindical y Social (Trade Union and Social Movement) will hold a national strike today, Monday, October 19, with protests in different parts of the country.

The largest concentration of protests will be in San Jose, starting on the west side of the capital, by the Leon Cortes station on the east face of the La Sabana park and move towards the Legislative Assembly in the heart of the city.

The protests will begin at 8:00 am in the morning with a demonstration on foot and in vehicles.

Protests are also being called for different parts of the country. For now, the points outside the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) are as follows:

  • In the province of Guanacaste, the protest it will focus on three points: Limonal, Nicoya and Santa Cruz
  • In the province of Limón there will be four meeting points: Limón Centro, Guápiles, Bataán and Siquirres.
  • In the province of Puntarenas, a march was called that starts in Puntarenas center and will advance towards Caldera.
  • In the Southern zone, movements are expected in Buenos Aires from Perez Zeledón and Palmar Sur.

This is a day to stay at home if you can.

The unions want the government to reverse the intention to create new taxes and the draft Public Employment Law.

Zaray Esquivel, president of the Association of Teachers of Secondary Education (APSE), detailed the logistics that this national strike will have.

The protests today are expected to be peaceful, it is a strike march and not associated to the groups that unleashed roadblocks and violence across many parts of the country in the first two weeks of this month.

