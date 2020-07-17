Need a job? Go pick coffee, recommends Minister of Labor

(QCOSTARICA) Geannina Dinarte, Minister of Labor, called on Costa Ricans to go pick coffee to face the unemployment crisis that is hitting the country.

“We call for people to join the agricultural activity to be able to fill the 77,000 jobs that have been identified in agriculture and that will probably continue to increase,” said the minister Thursday afternoon at Casa Presidencial, to refer to the alarming figures of 20% unemployment.

President Carlos Alvarado has not referred to the issue of high unemployment rates released this Thursday by the INEC.

Dinarte limited himself to saying that the government will face the labor crisis through the repeatedly announced economic reactivation, the policies of which are unknown to date.

