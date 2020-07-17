Friday, 17 July 2020
DONATE
NewsFront PageOpinionBlogsRico's Digest

Closed borders pose risk to Costa Rica’s tourism and economic recovery

It is important for the government to strike a balance ... if there's no economy, there's no health.

by Rico
223
Front Page Opinion Closed borders pose risk to Costa Rica's tourism and economic recovery

It is important for the government to strike a balance ... if there's no economy, there's no health.

Modified date:

(Rico’s DIGEST) OPINION – If the country, come August 1, continues to prohibit the arrival of foreign tourists, more than half of hospitality operates are at risk going out of business before the end of the year.

As long as the borders are restricted to international tourists people will be safe from the coronavirus, but the economic fallout will deepen and the government will face more difficulties in finding aid to those who lose their jobs.

- payin the bills -

Tourism is one of the main engines of Costa Rica’s economy. According to the Tourism Satellite Account of the Banco Central de Costa Rica (Central Bank), the tourism industry directly accounts for 6.3% of the national economy and 1.9% indirectly, which adds up to 8.2% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In addition, the figures from the Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rica’s Tourism Board – reveal that 8.8% of the country’s total employment comes directly from tourism. “Combined with the productive linkages and indirect employment the industry generates, it represents the main source of income for thousands of Costa Rican families,” according to the ICT.

During the first half of 2019, the country saw 1,549,812 international arrivals by air, the main source of visitors to the country. Of this total, 65% came from the United States and Canada.

If travel is resumed, within the next couple of months tourism is expected to recover, slowly, painfully, but recover it will.

- paying the bills -

Reopening the airports to international tourists with the exclusion of the United States – which now has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the world – that represent more than half of tourist arrivals to the country, can be devastating to the country’s economy.

Besides tourists, there are also those who visit Costa Rica frequently. Many of them live here part-time, own property or businesses in the country, contribute economically, though technically still considered tourists.

Another reason for reopening the air borders as soon as possible is to eliminate the barring of foreign residents from returning if they abandon the country during the national emergency, under the threat of having the residency suspended.

Foreign residents, permanent or temporary, have formalized their stay in Costa Rica. With the exception of a few privileges to being nationalized, they work, live, pay taxes and contribute to the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) or Caja. Yet their movements are restricted.

Then there are executives, representatives of foreign companies in the country, mainly from the United States.

In a previous post, I laid out a four-point solution to reopen the airports and resume the arrival of international tourists.

- paying the bills --

It is important for the government to strike a balance between health – safeguarding the right to life – and economy. If there’s no economy, there’s no health.

Thanks for listening.

Stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

 

Previous articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: 540 new cases for Thursday; hospitalizations & deaths up
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

OECD: Costa Rica is an “expensive country” due to lack of competition

Economy Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Weak competition in several markets tends to translate into relatively...
Read more

Costa Rica will resume phase 2 of reopening at GAM on Monday; resumption of flights on deck for August 1

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) will return, next Monday, July...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 365 new cases, hospitaliztions hits new record, 140

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Costa Rica continues to be in the hundreds daily, on Sunday the Ministry of Health...
Read more
Health

“Hammer” time, Costa Rica’s GAM under ‘orange’ alert

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The number of COVD-19 infections in the last few days has been staggering, 1,359 new cases in just three days, resulting in the...
Opinion

Closed borders pose risk to Costa Rica’s tourism and economic recovery

Rico -
(Rico's DIGEST) OPINION - If the country, come August 1, continues to prohibit the arrival of foreign tourists, more than half of hospitality operates...
Redaqted

Protesters block off the General Cañas to ask Health for COVID-19 tests

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Residents who live parallel to the General Cañas in La Uruca blocked off this major artery for some time, in protest against the...
Health

Where is the COVID-19 headed? Risk points to nursing homes, prisons, and coffee pickers

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "May God protect us if we get a positive case of COVID-19! It would be a slaughter”. That is the fear of Maritza...
Banking

Find out here how banks will operate to July 19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In response to the provisions of the Ministry of Health, from Monday, July 13 to Friday, July 17, due to the increase in...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA