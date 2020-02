A neighbor suffocated with a blouse a well-known Patí de Sixaola, Talamanca, vendor to hide a sexual attack he had committed, minutes before. That is the conclusion reached the judges of the Criminal Court of Limón, for which they sentenced a man surnamed Kelis, to 35 years in prison.

The homicide 74-year-old Estevana Espinoza Ríos, who was very well known in this small community, occurred between the night of July 19 and the morning of July 20, 2018, reported La Nacion.