Friday 26 August 2022
New cases of Covid-19 in Costa Rica continues to decrease

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – For epidemiological week 33, which runs from August 14 to 20, the Health Surveillance Directorate reports a total of 8,891 cases of COVID-19, which represents a decrease of 1,781 cases compared to epidemiological week 32.

With respect to deaths associated with covid-19, a total of 28 were recorded, that is an average of approximately four deaths per day.

Source: Ministry of Health
Likewise, epidemiological week 33 reports a daily average of 285 hospitalized patients, or which 52 in the ICU.

Source: Ministry of Health

Since last May 30, the Ministry of Health has not offered the daily report on Covid-19, a fact attributed to the cyberattack suffered by the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) on May 31, which caused serious damage to its digital systems and in the provision of its services.

Slowly the Caja’s systems are being restored. On Wednesday the Caja’s EDUS system was back online following the attack. See CCSS enables EDUS in health centers after almost three months of cyber attack

 

