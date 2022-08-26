Friday 26 August 2022
type here...
Search

Panama registers eighth case of monkeypox

Central AmericaPanama
By Q24N
Paying the bills

Latest

¢10,000 notes printed on cotton paper will go out of circulation as of October 1

QCOSTARICA - The ¢10,000 bills printed on cotton paper...
Read more

Panama registers eighth case of monkeypox

Q24N (Prensa Latina) The Ministry of Health (Minsa) of...
Read more

New cases of Covid-19 in Costa Rica continues to decrease

QCOSTARICA - For epidemiological week 33, which runs from...
Read more

Nine out of ten companies do not plan lay offs, survey

QCOSTARICA - Nine out of ten companies do not...
Read more

Amazon Costa Rica offers 3,000 bilingual positions

QCOSTARICA - Looking for work? Amazon may have a...
Read more

New holiday for the “Día de la persona Negra” is moved to Sunday, September 4

QCOSTARICA - This year Costa Rica will celebrate a...
Read more

SJO? But the airport is not in San José!

TODAY COSTA RICA - A comment that we see...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢633.09 Buy

¢639.28 Sell

26 August 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

Q24N (Prensa Latina) The Ministry of Health (Minsa) of Panama confirmed the registration of the eighth case of monkeypox, a 25-year-old man.

According to a report from the Department of Epidemiology of the Minsa, the patient began symptoms on August 15, with vesicular-type skin lesions and four days later he presented fever, chills, muscle aches, fatigue and general malaise.

- Advertisement -

With these ailments he went in search of medical attention where he was evaluated, samples were taken and sent to the Gorgas Commemorative Institute for Health Studies, which endorsed the contagion.

The patient is in the Santo Tomás Hospital in Panama City because he did not have the conditions required for home isolation.

After the detection of this case, all relevant epidemiological surveillance, the traceability and rapid response team, were activated before and after the onset of symptoms.

Since last May 24, Panama declared a health alert throughout the country and epidemiological surveillance was redoubled in the various health regions and points of entry into the national territory.

The first patient with monkeypox was detected in the isthmus on July 5 and has already recovered.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleNew cases of Covid-19 in Costa Rica continues to decrease
Next article¢10,000 notes printed on cotton paper will go out of circulation as of October 1
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

¢10,000 notes printed on cotton paper will go out of circulation as of October 1

QCOSTARICA - The ¢10,000 bills printed on cotton paper will go...
Read more

Panama registers eighth case of monkeypox

Q24N (Prensa Latina) The Ministry of Health (Minsa) of Panama confirmed...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

New cases of Covid-19 in Costa Rica continues to decrease

QCOSTARICA - For epidemiological week 33, which runs from...
Politics

Canal Seco rep retracts on alleged ‘gifts’ demanded from former President Alvarado

QCOSTARICA - Lucía D'Ambrosio, representative of the Interoceanic Dry...
Paying the bills