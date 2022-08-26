Panama registers eighth case of monkeypox

Q24N (Prensa Latina) The Ministry of Health (Minsa) of Panama confirmed the registration of the eighth case of monkeypox, a 25-year-old man.

According to a report from the Department of Epidemiology of the Minsa, the patient began symptoms on August 15, with vesicular-type skin lesions and four days later he presented fever, chills, muscle aches, fatigue and general malaise.

With these ailments he went in search of medical attention where he was evaluated, samples were taken and sent to the Gorgas Commemorative Institute for Health Studies, which endorsed the contagion.

The patient is in the Santo Tomás Hospital in Panama City because he did not have the conditions required for home isolation.

After the detection of this case, all relevant epidemiological surveillance, the traceability and rapid response team, were activated before and after the onset of symptoms.

Since last May 24, Panama declared a health alert throughout the country and epidemiological surveillance was redoubled in the various health regions and points of entry into the national territory.

The first patient with monkeypox was detected in the isthmus on July 5 and has already recovered.

