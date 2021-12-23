Thursday 23 December 2021
New cold push causes accelerated winds in the Central Valley

National weather service recommends staying alert

HQWeather
By Rico
View of Sabana Sur from the Sabana metropolitan park
QCOSTARICA – The characteristic trade winds of December, caused by the cold push number 10, will continue in the country this Thursday, but with gusts that can reach up to 70 kilometers per hour (km / h) in the Central Valley and the north.

This is predicted by the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional de Costa Rica (IMN), the national weather service, which also foresees winds that could reach 55 km / h in the lower areas.

According to the IMN, the sky will be partially or mostly cloudy in the Central Valley, with possible drizzles to the east in the mountainous parts. The combination of these climatic conditions will cause cool temperatures in San José and in the higher areas.

However, in the north and the Caribbean, the IMN expects more significant rains, especially in Guanacaste, as well as in some parts of the Central Valley.

Due to the strong repercussions of the previous cold pushes, meteorologists recommend caution due to the saturation of the sewers and possible floods in the Caribbean and the north.

The IMN also asks to be vigilant in the face of strong gusts of wind for fallen tree branches and electrical wiring.

Previous articleBurned hotel was a maze: 73 rooms and only one exit
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

