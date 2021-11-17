New initiative presented to forgive back owed Marchamos

QCOSTARICA – With the aim of reviving the condonation of pending Marchamos, legislator Erwen Masís presented a new initiative for the government, in the similar way of the original proposal contained in the Marchamo reduction law vetoed by President Carlos Alvarado, to cancel all back owed Marchamos.

The initiative proposes that the 2022 Marchamo is paid before February 1 of next year, and the vehicle will be completely up to date.

What is the procedure to get this done?

The first step is to get the government to summon it since the agenda is in the power of the Executive, subsequently, the commission is assigned the initiative and give consent to rapid processing to make it to the legislative floor for debate and voting.

According to data from the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS), there are more than 988 thousand vehicles with delayed Marchamos, of which 441 thousand are motorcycles.

According to Masis, many of these Marchamos will continue to go unpaid, leaving a hole in the government coffers and many of the vehicles will continue to be driven illegally and its snowball of problems for both the owner/driver of the vehicle and transport authorities.

In this way, the legislator assures, the government would receive the current payment on the property tax on vehicles, which is better than none, and future payments.

