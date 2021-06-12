New Television Program To Promote Family Fun

Q ENTERTAINMENT – Attention families of Costa Rica! A new contest program, led by Douglas Sánchez and Verónica González, is looking for participants who can win prizes of up to US$3,000 in gift cards.

The program is called “Momentos en familia” (Family Moments), produced by BAC Credomatic, will be broadcast from June 20 on the Multimedios channel and the bank’s Facebook page.

- Advertisement -

“I am very happy because I have known Verónica for many years and I feel very comfortable presenting with her. I believe that this program is going to bring a lot of joy and healthy entertainment to Costa Rican families and we go hand in hand with a very strong brand such as BAC Credomatic, it has been a very beautiful experience,” Sánchez said about this project.

Likewise, the renowned journalist revealed that he will no longer present the Sunday night news edition, since he will be fully involved with this project, which he assured that he is “very happy and motivated.”

The program will be seen on Sundays starting June 20, at 6 pm and each week three families must complete various challenges to earn points. As the dynamics progress, contestants will be able to flip digital cards with prizes of up to US$3,000.

In addition to Sánchez and González, Maureen Salguero, Gustavo Gamboa and Victoria Fuentes will guest participate, who will participate together with the families in the challenges.

- Advertisement -

The three guests will also accumulate points, but what they earn will be donated to an organization of their choice that is part of the BAC Credomatic collection platform ‘Yo me uno’.

“Adding Tía, Vicky and Gustavo Gamboa, with who we have all interacted, the truth is that we are very excited. We believe that it is a program that people will start to love very much as of Sunday, June 20,” said Sánchez.

For her part, Laura Moreno, Vice President of Corporate Relations at BAC Credomatic, commented: “Last year we saw the need to create a program for enjoyment for the Costa Rican family, which would motivate people to stay at home and allow us to support artists that have been hit hard by the pandemic. This is how the Moments Online platform was born, which has brought together many national artists and thousands of families who have faithfully accompanied us in each transmission ”.

“This time we wanted to bring television, in order to continue offering Costa Rica a healthy and fun space that allows us to disconnect for a while from the reality we live in,” Moreno added.

Participants

Families who want to be part of this production must send a video of a maximum of a minute and a half (90 seconds) to the email moments@baccredomatic.cr, in which they will have to answer the following questions:

Who are the family members who will participate and their respective ages? Where do they live? Why should BAC Credomatic choose them? What makes them an extraordinary family and unique to participate in the program? What would you do if you were the winners of up to US$3,000 in gift cards?

In addition, each family must send two phone numbers and emails for the bank to contact them. Among those who participate with their videos and who meet all the requirements, US$1,000 will be raffled off.

- Advertisement -

Families must be made up of four members, two of whom must be clients of the bank and may include a minor between 13 and 17 years of age. All the people who send the video must have the authorization of the family members to compete.

The auditions are now open and interested families have time to submit their videos up to August 1.

“We want to reward a targeted family, who like challenges, adrenaline and have fun together. It doesn’t matter how they use the money, we just want to see them compete, laugh and share family moments with us, ”Moreno explained.

The BAC mentioned that the program will be carried out under strict sanitary measures against covid-19 and all security measures are being adopted for families, which should be from a single social bubble, that is live together.