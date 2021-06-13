Sunday 13 June 2021
Southwest adds yet another route to Liberia, now from Denver

The flight will be once a week, on Saturdays, starting November

by Rico
5

QCOSTARICA – Southwest airlines will add a new route to the Daniel Oduber International Airport, in Liberia, this time connecting with the city of Denver (Colorado), United States.

After suspending flights for a year due to the pandemic, flight WN 691, from Houston, landed at 12:51 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, with 145 passengers on board. Courtesy ICT.

The new route will begin on November 13, in the high season of tourism in Costa Rica and winter in the United States.

According to this report, flights will on Saturdays, departing Denver International Airport at 9:00 am and will arrive in Guanacaste at 3:10 pm.

After the total suspension of flights due to the pandemic, Southwest resumed flights to Costa Rica on June 6. The first flight arrived in Liberia from Houston, Texas.

“We are very happy to expand the range of destinations with the arrival of the new flights from the cities of Denver and Austin to the Guanacaste airport. This confirms that Guanacaste is an aspirational destination for the North American market and that airlines also trust the destination as we offer a wide variety of activities and a safe environment,” said César Jaramillo, general manager of Coriport, the manager of the Liberia airport.

This terminal is a member of VINCI Airports and as such includes the best practices of the industry from around the world in its route development strategies, added the Coriport executive.

“We continue to expand our service, bringing low rates, flexible policies, and world-renowned hospitality to more people (…) Southwest continues to respond to growing customer demand for more beach access by launching a seasonal service on Saturdays. between Denver and Liberia, Costa Rica,” said Andrew Watterson, Southwest Airlines Chief Commercial Officer and CEO.

