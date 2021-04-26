Monday 26 April 2021
New vehicle restrictions apply starting Tuesday, here’s what you should know

Measure will start at 9 pm and not at 11 pm, Limitations on mobility by license plate number will also be maintained in the San José central area and weekends

by Rico
24

QCOSTARICA – As announced on Saturday, the new vehicular restrictions will go into effect tomorrow, Tuesday, April 27.

Here is what you should know.

The nighttime vehicular restrictions begin at 9:00 pm, instead of 11 pm, and run until 5:00 am.

The restriction is from Monday to Sunday.

On weekends, there is a daytime restriction from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm based on the last digit of the license plate, as follows:

  • Saturdays only vehicles with even ending license plates (0, 2, 4, 6, 8) CAN circulate
  • Sundays only vehicles with odd ending license plates (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) CAN circulate

The restriction is countrywide and all applies to all vehicles not included in the well-known exemptions.

The countrywide restrictions apply to May 16, 2021.

San Jose restrictions

The daytime vehicle restrictions of the San Jose central area is from Monday to Friday, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm, based on the last digit of the license plate, as follows:

  • Mondays vehicles with license plates ending 1 & 2 are NOT permitted to circulate
  • Tuesdays vehicles with license plates ending 3 & 4 are NOT permitted to circulate
  • Wednesdays vehicles with license plates ending 5 & 6 are NOT permitted to circulate
  • Thursdays vehicles with license plates ending 7 & 8 are NOT permitted to circulate
  • Fridays vehicles with license plates ending 9 & 0 are NOT permitted to circulate
  • Weekends the countrywide vehicular restrictions apply

The fine for violating the restriction is ¢110,000 colones. As with previous restrictions last year, license plates and/or vehicles will not be seized, nor will points be against the driver’s license.

The rebound in covid-19 cases in recent weeks reduced the hospital capacity to care for patients infected by this virus, so the Government varied the health vehicle restriction. Take note of the changes in the sanitary vehicle restriction as of this Tuesday, April 27.

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

