Wednesday, 10 June 2020
DONATE
Central AmericaNicaragua

Nicaragua Approaches a Thousand Suspected Covid-19 Deaths

Q24N
By Q24N
0
Modified date:

(TODAY NICARAGUA) The independent monitoring organization, “COVID-19 Citizen’s Observatory”, issued a report on Tuesday, June 2, in which it reported 4,217 total infections and 980 deaths from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest report from Nicaragua’s Citizen’s Observatory registers 4,217 suspected cases and 980 deaths from the pandemic

Citizen’s Observatory, made up of a network of doctors and voluntary collaborators from all over Nicaragua, gave a much higher count of both cases and death than the report from the Ministry of Health (Minsa), issued that same Tuesday.

According to the government’s health authorities, up until now a total of 1,118 people have been infected with COVID-19, of which 46 have died.

Last week’s official data from the Ministry of Health wasn’t included in the Citizen’s Observatory report, since the statistics they reported on Tuesday had a cut-off date of May 30.

- paying the bills -

According to the Observatory’s independent report, Managua is the department with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 1,706, followed by: Masaya with 355; Matagalpa with 274; Leon with 220; Chinandega with 182; and Grenada with 110, while the other eleven departments together had fewer than 100 cases.

Managua also headed the list of deaths linked to COVID-19, with 465.  Together with Masaya, which reported 124 deaths, they’re the only two departments with over a hundred fatal cases.

Irregularities

The report noted at least 1,431 irregularities that have occurred around the country in the context of the pandemic in Nicaragua, among them exposing people to risk via crowd activities, the inadequate response from the Ministry of Health, and threats or reprisals taken against patients or family members if they divulge COVID-19 cases and deaths.

The 34 different local medical associations in Nicaragua have noted that the curve of COVID-19 infections in the country may not yet have reached its highest point. These medical associations have recommended that the population assume a voluntary national quarantine, in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization, without waiting for a government decision.

- paying the bills -

President Daniel Ortega’s government has received criticism from within and outside the country for their strategy of prioritizing the economy and tax collection.  This strategy has largely consisted in establishing no restrictions and taking minimal preventive measures, all the while promoting crowd activities.

The World Health Organization and the Pan-American Health Organization have both expressed concern on repeated occasions about the situation in Nicaragua.

Meanwhile, the UN Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights and the Inter-American Commission for Human Rights have asked the Nicaraguan government to guarantee the population’s right to health.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

Previous articleNine-year-old girl sells ‘bolihelados’ to help family in crisis
Next articleActive Citizens and Absent State in Nicaragua
Q24N
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Active Citizens and Absent State in Nicaragua

Latin America Q24N -
Brazil and Nicaragua are the two Latin American countries that are...
Read more

A pandemic without measures: Costa Rica would have had 80,000 sick, 800 dead

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) "As of June 8, 4,628 new cases of COVID-19 are...
Read more

MOST READ

Farandula

In a “Pura Vida” shirt, Norman Reedus joins protests over George Floyd’s death

Rico -
Wearing a "Pura Vida" shirt, American actor Norman Reedus joined protests over the death of George Floyd, who was suffocated by a police officer...
Read more
Coronavirus

Some covid-19 patients taken off ventilators are taking days or even weeks to wake up

Washington Post -
After five days on a ventilator because of covid-19, Susham “Rita” Singh seemed to have turned a corner. Around midnight on April 8, doctors...
National

Swollen rivers, landslides and sewer collapse due to heavy rains reported

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) As tropical wave number four makes its way through Costa Rica, it produced heavy rains from late afternoon Tuesday and well into the...
Travel

These would be the requirements to be able to board international flights

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Two of the most important international aviation organizations suggested that governments stick to seven far-reaching measures to revive the sector after the severe...
Health

COVID-19 cases skyrocket to 55 in one day, 262 in the past week

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The new coronavirus entered its third month in Costa Rica with a bang, with two of the highest single-day increases in confirmed cases:...
Health

Covid-19 takes another life in Costa Rica: 64-year-old woman dies at Hospital México after 70 days in hospital

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A 64-year-old woman died this Wednesday (June 10) morning as a result of COVID-19. The resident of San José is the 12th fatality...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA