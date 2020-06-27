Saturday, 27 June 2020
DONATE
HealthCoronavirus

Coronavirus traces found in March 2019 sewage sample, Spanish study shows

Reuters
By Reuters
20
Modified date:

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish virologists have found traces of the novel coronavirus in a sample of Barcelona wastewater collected in March 2019, nine months before the COVID-19 disease was identified in China, the University of Barcelona said on Friday.

The ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), which was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China, is seen in an illustration released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. January 29, 2020. Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM/CDC/Handout via REUTERS.

The discovery of virus genome presence so early in Spain, if confirmed, would imply the disease may have appeared much earlier than the scientific community thought.

The University of Barcelona team, who had been testing wastewater since mid-April this year to identify potential new outbreaks, decided to also run tests on older samples.

- paying the bills -

They first found the virus was present in Barcelona on Jan. 15, 2020, 41 days before the first case was officially reported there.

Then they ran tests on samples taken between January 2018 and December 2019 and found the presence of the virus genome in one of them, collected on March 12, 2019.

“The levels of SARS-CoV-2 were low but were positive,” research leader Albert Bosch was quoted as saying by the university.

The research has been submitted for a peer review.

Dr Joan Ramon Villalbi of the Spanish Society for Public Health and Sanitary Administration told Reuters it was still early to draw definitive conclusions.

- paying the bills -

“When it’s just one result, you always want more data, more studies, more samples to confirm it and rule out a laboratory error or a methodological problem,” he said.

There was the potential for a false positive due to the virus’ similarities with other respiratory infections.

“But it’s definitely interesting, it’s suggestive,” Villalbi said.

Bosch, who is president of the Spanish Society of Virologists, said that an early detection even in January could have improved the response to the pandemic. Instead, patients were probably misdiagnosed with common flu, contributing to community transmission before measures were taken.

Prof. Gertjan Medema of the KWR Water Research Institute in the Netherlands, whose team began using a coronavirus test on waste water in February, suggested the Barcelona group needs to repeat the tests to confirm it is really the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Spain has recorded more than 28,000 confirmed deaths and nearly 250,000 cases of the virus so far.

Previous articleNicaragua organizes massive activity in the border area with Costa Rica
Next articleHere’s how the restriction will work this weekend
Reuters
Reutershttps://www.reuters.com

Related Articles

MOST READ

Greater Metropolitan Area

Friday afternoon there was no room for all the cars on the road

Rico -
Despite the call, the plea by the Minister of Health to stay home, and the vehicular restrictions to avoid infections and the spread of...
Read more
Politics

Chancellery describes as ‘unfeasible and unrealistic’ the idea of opening a humanitarian corridor at the border

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs - the Chancellery -  described this Tuesday as "unfeasible and unrealistic" to open a humanitarian corridor on the...
National

Luany was hit man’s girlfriend, reveals OIJ director

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Following accusations by the family of Luany Valeria Salazar for mishandling of the case, Walter Espinoza, director of the Organisno de Investigacion Judicial ...
National

Desamparados and Alajuelita Under Orange Alert. What does it imply?

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) We've all be heard of the "Orange" alert, the new alert level introduced by the National Emergency Commission (CNE), stuck in between Yellow...
National

Here’s how the restriction will work this weekend

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The arrival of Phase 3 of reopening starting today Saturday, June 27, generated some doubts about the application of the vehicular restrictions. As far...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: another record,169 new cases on Thursday

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) We have definitely left double-digit numbers behind in the daily COVID-19 case update. This Thursday, June 25, the Ministry of Health reported 169...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA