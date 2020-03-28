Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro called his US counterpart Donald Trump “a miserable” after Washington accused him of “narcoterrorism” and offered a reward for his arrest.

“The Donald Trump government, in an outrageously extreme, vulgar, miserable action, launched a set of spurious, false accusations,” Maduro said on radio and television.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has refuted the US accusations that his government has links to drug trafficking.

On Thursday, US Attorney General William Barr said the US was pressing criminal charges against Maduro for allegedly facilitating drug trafficking into the United States. Washington also unveiled money-laundering charges against Venezuela’s Chief Supreme Court Justice Maikel Moreno.

Earlier in the day, the US authorities offered a series of rewards for information on five top officials in the Venezuelan government, including $15 million for Maduro himself, based on the alleged “involvement in narco-terrorism”.

In addition to Maduro, the other indicted officials include National Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello Rondon, former director of Venezuela’s military intelligence Gen. Hugo Carvajal Barrios, former Venezuelan Army general Cliver Alcala Cordones as well as Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia (FARC) members Luciano Marin Arango and Seuxis Hernandez Solarte.

The U.S. Justice Department said in a press release that each defendant is charged with four narco-terrorism and drug trafficking-related charges that carry sentences of a minimum of 50 years in prison and a maximum life sentence. Barr said the United States expects eventually to gain custody of the defendants.

So I tell him: ‘You are a miserable Donald Trump!’ He acts not only as a cowboy, racist and supremacist, he handles international relations as an extortionist,” he added.

Article originally appeared on Today Venezuela and is republished here with permission.