Rico’s Covid-19 Digest – Despite the call from the Minister of Health and the plea by President Carlos Alvarado to stay home, it seems that people do not understand and rather took to the streets this Friday afternoon.

The three major routes – Ruta 27, Circunvalacion and General Cañas – were full of cars, lots of congestion like we haven’t seen in weeks. From the photos, one would think the coronavirus pandemic was beaten, it was over, let’s celebrate.

Downtown San Jose was once again bumper to bumper. The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) were back in action attending to the multiple traffic accidents in different sectors of the metropolitan area.

Now, what I don’t understand, if everything is closed, que puta madre are they in the streets for? Because it’s pay weekend? Gasoline is cheaper? What happened to saving up for the tougher times ahead?

I am very saddened to see that in Costa Rica many are not taking it seriously, acting in a way avoid contagion … not take precautions because they only think of themselves without caring about others, their families, friends … very unfortunate … take off your mask of solidarity … you are being a hypocrite … inconsiderate and not very supportive.

Let’s abide by the recommendations of experts like Dr. Salas, inform yourself, educate your family and friends who for some reason or circumstances are not taking this seriously and go about their life inside and outside their home as if nothing.

Me, I am in my seventh day of self-isolation. I had planned this morning to go out to get some fresh fruits: low on bananas, down to my last slice of watermelon, haven’t had a fresh orange in days.

I had planned on wearing a mask and gloves, yeah, yeah, maybe overreacting.

But, after seeing the photos and the reports from various news sites, I think not. Maybe tomorrow. At worst I can do without the fresh fruits and the risk of catching the coronavirus for a few more days.

Stay healthy, stay safe. And please stay hone unless you really, really have to go out. This, the pandemic, is serious. And we’re not going to come out of this as well as we could if we all do not do our part.