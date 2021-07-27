Tuesday 27 July 2021
Nicoyans celebrated 197 years of Annexation

Although it could not be celebrated with the same pomp of previous years, the people of the town lived the special date with great enthusiasm and happiness in the streets

NationalGuanacaste
By Rico
A group of minors eat some slushies in the middle of the celebrations this Sunday in Nicoya. Photo John Duran
Nicoyans celebrated 197 years of Annexation

QCOSTARICA – On Sunday Nicoyans celebrated 197 years of annexation in the midst of a pandemic that did not extinguish the celebration of the people of Guanacaste.

Always wearing a mask to prevent the spread of covid-19, a group of Nicoyans observed the arrival of the president and other authorities. Photo John Duran

Although it could not be celebrated with the same pomp of previous years, the people of the town lived the date with great enthusiasm and happiness in the streets of the town.

Carlos Alvarado greets the Nicoyans during his visit to the Guanacaste town, in a week busy with emergencies. Photo: John Duran

In the Nicoya park there was a deployment of officers of the Fuerza Publica (National Police) who helped control the celebrations in the midst of the arrival of President Carlos Alvarado.

The Nicoyanas brought out the typical dresses for the party. Photo John Duran

The president was received by a group of about 10 people who yelled insults at him, raising protest banners. Alvarado stopped for a moment in front of them and, using had signs, asked them to go get vaccinated.

However, there were also those who came to greet him affectionately on the occasion of the festivities.

A group of minors eat some slushies in the middle of the celebrations this Sunday in Nicoya. Photo John Duran

On July 25, the people of Guanacaste celebrate the incorporation of the territory of the Nicoya Party into the State of Costa Rica. The year was 1824.

That historic union took place through a plebiscite in which, in an open council, the residents of the municipalities of Nicoya and Santa Cruz voted to join Costa Rica and not Nicaragua.

Vendors in the area also took advantage of the special day. Photo John Duran

Today that decision is embraced by all Costa Ricans every year and not even a dangerous virus could extinguish the happiness of the celebration.

A Nicoyan dressed up for the special day. Photo John Duran

Some of the protesters who insulted the president this Sunday. Photo John Duran

 

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Nicoyans celebrated 197 years of Annexation

