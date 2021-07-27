QCOSTARICA – On Sunday Nicoyans celebrated 197 years of annexation in the midst of a pandemic that did not extinguish the celebration of the people of Guanacaste.

Although it could not be celebrated with the same pomp of previous years, the people of the town lived the date with great enthusiasm and happiness in the streets of the town.

In the Nicoya park there was a deployment of officers of the Fuerza Publica (National Police) who helped control the celebrations in the midst of the arrival of President Carlos Alvarado.

The president was received by a group of about 10 people who yelled insults at him, raising protest banners. Alvarado stopped for a moment in front of them and, using had signs, asked them to go get vaccinated.

However, there were also those who came to greet him affectionately on the occasion of the festivities.

On July 25, the people of Guanacaste celebrate the incorporation of the territory of the Nicoya Party into the State of Costa Rica. The year was 1824.

That historic union took place through a plebiscite in which, in an open council, the residents of the municipalities of Nicoya and Santa Cruz voted to join Costa Rica and not Nicaragua.

Today that decision is embraced by all Costa Ricans every year and not even a dangerous virus could extinguish the happiness of the celebration.

