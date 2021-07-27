Rains regain strength in Turrialba and the southern Caribbean during the night

QCOSTARICA – Following days of rainfall, this Monday morning there was a ray of hope that the disaster that left more than 3,000 people in shelters, homes flooded, businesses destroyed, streets turning into rivers, it might all be in the past.

But the rains began to resume their intensity during the night of this Monday, in some of the areas hit by the storm that affects the country for the fifth consecutive day.

According to the latest report from the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), the areas more affected by the rain are located in Turrialba, in the province of Cartago; and in Sixaola, in the canton of Talamanca, in the province of Limón.

Both areas registered accumulated rainwater greater than 30 millimeters (mm) during the night as “variable” rains continue.

While residents of Turrialba reported new floods in rivers and streams, as well as the overflow of the public sewage system, as a result of the recent rains, the IMN issued warnings for Golfito over the increase in the rains, were up to 67 mm of water has rained there in the early hours of Monday night, more than in Turrialba or the Caribbean.

The IMN asks for caution, mainly, to the inhabitants of the Caribbean, the northern area, and the south Pacific, due to the saturation of the soils that can lead to river overflows and landslides.

#IMN_imagenes (8:15 pm) Condiciones lluviosas se presentan en varias zonas del país esta noche. Las lluvias más fuertes se registran en el Caribe Sur. Particularmente las zonas de Turrialba y Sixaola registran acumulados mayores a 30 mm en la última hora. pic.twitter.com/Mz2DGQDrFP — IMN, Costa Rica (@IMNCR) July 27, 2021

“Special attention in the Caribbean and northern regions due to high levels of soil saturation can generate a rapid increase in levels in rivers, in addition to sectors highly prone to landslides.

“Particularly Talamanca and Valle la Estrella. In addition, in the South Pacific saturation levels in soils are increased due to recent rains,” said IMN forecaster Wilke Contreras.

The Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission -reported, this Monday at noon, that a total of 3,268 affected people are in 57 shelters enabled by the rains that began on Thursday afternoon.

From social networks:

