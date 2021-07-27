Online Entertainment Trends to Follow This Summer

Summer 2021 has made its long-anticipated arrival – and it’s brought lots of online entertainment with it.

Despite summer usually being the season for outdoor activities, from backyard BBQs to pool parties, this summer is going to be dominated by the latest online entertainment trends.

Lockdowns and ongoing restrictions mean the world isn’t back to total freedom, just yet – so, your digital devices are going to be your number one companion throughout the next few months.

- Advertisement -

Let’s look at some of the best online entertainment trends you should follow this summer.

Euro 2021 betting

Euro 2021 is going to take over every soccer fan’s life (or football, if you’re British) from the 11th of June to the 11th of July. There will be 51 matches in total, which is a crazy number of games to watch and absorb during such a short period of time.

Lots of fans will be streaming the games online or watching them over the cable network. Notably, betting will be a big part of Euro 2021. This is because it will add some extra buzz and excitement to an already action-filled tournament, so it’s not surprising that millions of fans will be placing online bets on the different matches.

Facetime group calls

Facetime is loved by many iPhone users around the world. For years, it has allowed friends, family, and co-workers to communicate with each other easily – and it’s going to be more popular than ever this summer.

Why is this? Well, Apple has just recently given Facetime a major update by incorporating tons of new features into the software. Some of the best new features include:

SharePlay . This will enable users to share their screens, funny videos, music, and much more.

. This will enable users to share their screens, funny videos, music, and much more. Android and Windows usability. Facetime is no longer Apple exclusive!

Facetime is no longer Apple exclusive! Spatial Audio. For better, more enhanced sound.

For better, more enhanced sound. Portrait Mode. This means your background can finally be more visible during calls.

With all that said, Facetime is going to be a huge part of online entertainment this summer. So, whether you’re an Apple, Android, or Windows user, make sure to check it out and make use of all the new features!

TikTok challenges

- Advertisement -

TikTok is constantly creating new and exciting challenges.

Therefore, you can expect to see a typhoon of challenges to emerge throughout the summer – and it’s almost guaranteed that most of them will be dance-oriented. Don’t be afraid to join in with the fun!

eSports

eSports are insanely popular, right now. And understandably so, as you can watch them from the comfort of your home!

In case you didn’t know – eSports are competitive video game tournaments hosted by legitimate companies. Here, the best gamers and squads come together to compete for different prizes, from money to prestigious trophies.

- Advertisement -

Most popular games, such as Fortnite and Rocket League, are key parts of the eSports world – so, there’s something for every type of gaming fan.

A lot of eSports are streamed through YouTube and Twitch, so you can check them out there.