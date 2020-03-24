No more than 6 of each: Ministry of Health asks supermarkets to restrict the sale products

Health authorities request special hours in establishments for vulnerable populations; urge that only one person enter the premises to make purchases

The Ministry of Health launched a request to supermarkets and suppliers to restrict the sale of some products as a measure to deal with the coronavirus COVID-19.

In the update of the health guidelines, which was published Monday, March 23, Health requests that a consumer can only purchase 6 units of the following products:

Toilet paper

Disinfectants

Cleaning towels

Antibacterial soap

Alcohols

Gel alcohol

Bleach

Long-lasting products such as milk, milk formulas, pasta, basic grains and cereals.

In addition, as some businesses have already been applying, it is requested that different hours be established for vulnerable people (seniors, chronically ill or those with special needs) between 7:00 am and 9:00 am, after that, for the general public.

Incidentally, the Ministry of Health requests that purchases be made by a single person, that is one family member from a household to limit the number of people in supermarkets. In case of customers with special needs, they may be accompanied by someone else.

Other measures requested are that the personnel of the stores use gloves while cleaning and disinfecting the most manipulated surfaces. All bathrooms are stocked with sufficient toilet paper, antibacterial soap, and gel alcohol.

Furthermore, the general population is asked to maintain the application of appropriate sneezing and coughing protocols and social distancing.