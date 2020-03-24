American Airlines announced Tuesday it will suspend all flights to and from Costa Rica as of Thursday, March 26, in the framework of the global pandemic by COVID-19.

The airline said in a statement, flights to and from Costa Rica will resume on May 6.

“The information on the available flights will be updated, so we ask you as this situation evolves to stay informed in our different media,” the airline reported.

Other airlines had already announced the closure of their operations in Costa Rica after the government announced the total closure of borders, are Panama’s Copa Airlines and Colombia’s Avianca.

“This is without a doubt the biggest crisis in the airline industry in history. The decisions we are making hurt us, they are extremely difficult, but we must be flexible and face the situation,” said Anko van der Werff, President and CEO of Avianca Holdings.

Avianca will only maintain domestic operations in Colombia.