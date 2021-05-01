Not taking chances: Covid protocol to pick up man who died in La Merced park

QCOSTARICA – Authorities activated the covid protocol to remove the body of a man who died in La Merced park, in front of the San Juan de Dios hospital, in downtown San Jose, on Friday.

The man’s identity, cause of death, or if he was or wasn’t a victim of the deadly virus, is not yet known, but authorities weren’t taking chances.

- Advertisement -

“The Cruz Roja (Red Cross) used the covid protocol. This does not mean that he died from the virus, but since the cause of death is not clear, the decision was made to apply the protocols. Some people mentioned that he could have (died) due to adulterated alcohol, but there is no certainty one way or the other,” said Marcelo Solano, director of the San José Municipal Police.

Unofficially, a version says that the man was a patient at the San Juan de Dios hospital, and escaped. But there is no official confirmation of this.

Dr. Ileana Balmaceda, general director of the medical center said that she will collaborate with the OIJ in the investigation of the case.

- Advertisement -