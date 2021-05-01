Saturday 1 May 2021
type here...
NationalRedaqted

OIJ arrested a CCSS official suspected of simulating vaccination of elderly man

by Rico
14

QCOSTARICA – The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) detained the health worker suspected of carrying out an anomalous vaccination against the new coronavirus to an elderly adult in La Unión.

OIJ arrested the CCSS worker suspected of simulating the vaccination of Elías Rodríguez, 82 years of age. Photo: OIJ

The arrest occurred around 5:00 pm on public roads in Sabanilla de Montes de Oca, specified the OIJ press office.

- Advertisement -

The man, identified only by the last name Arrieta, is suspected of breach of duties and faces a criminal investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of La Unión as well as a disciplinary-administrative by the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) after a video of him in which he jabs a patient without pressing the plunger went viral on social networks.

The OIJ  is investigating the case after Elías Rodríguez, 82 years of age, filed a formal complaint.

On Friday, Don Elias got his vaccine applied at the Ebáis de Tres Ríos, in La Unión de Cartago.

the video that went viral of social networks shows the jab without the vaccine

- Advertisement -

Don Elias did get vaccinated on Friday after being duped earlier in the week

No error here

The crime under investigation in the case refers to “a public servant who illegally omits, refuses to perform or delays any act of his function. The same penalty will be imposed on the public official who does not unlawfully abstain, inhibit or excuse himself from carrying out a procedure, matter or procedure, how much is obliged,” and is punished with between one and four years of disqualification, in accordance with article 339 of the Penal Code.

The OIJ said the investigation was classified as “criminally relevant”.

The National Union of Employees of the Caja and Social Security (Undeca) claimed that it has perceived a smear campaign against health personnel after this fact.

“We must recognize that all human activity is linked to error, from which the practical exercise of health is not exempt, which cannot be considered, a priori, as a product of human perversity.

- Advertisement -

“If in what happened there was fraud or it was a human error, it is up to the judicial and administrative instances to determine what is pertinent,” said Undeca in a press release issued on Friday.

The OIJ clarified that the detained worker is a Primary Care Technical Assistant (ATAP), not a nurse.

The College of Nurses of Costa Rica reported that the detained worker is not a member and that it monitors and oversees the technical and professional competence of its members.

“The College of Nurses of Costa Rica recognizes the right of Costa Ricans to receive timely and safe care, for this reason, we call on the competent authorities to strengthen the presence of nursing professionals at the three levels of care,” says a statement posted on its Facebook page.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleRuta 27 this Friday collapsed due to the number of vehicles heading to the Pacific
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

What to watch for to be sure you get the vaccine

QCOSTARICA - The moment has arrived to get the vaccine. With...
Read more

JUPONAZO: Government closes non-essential trade from May 3 to 9 in Central Valley!

QCOSTARICA - The Government ordered the closure of non-essential trade from...
Read more

MOST READ

Historic: Record cases of covid-19 in a single day and hospitalizations

National

Remember vehicle restriction begin at 9 pm today, Tuesday, April 27

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - As of today, Tuesday, April 27, and until Sunday, May 16, the night vehicle restriction will begin at 9 pm and until...
Photos of Costa Rica

Sunrise at Lake Arenal

Rico -
  Sunrise at Lago Arenal, La Fortuna by @Eckotraveler posted on Instagram, April 13, 2021.  
Health

Today’s Covid News: New record of cases broken again, 2,434 in 24 hours

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The health emergency due to covid-19 once again breaks records in Costa Rica, this Wednesday the Ministry of Health reported 2,434 new...
Trends

4 Costa Rican Startups Making A Difference

Carter Maddox -
According to the World Bank,  2021 will be a year of low growth for Costa Rica, ranking it amongst the lowest performers in Latin...
Health

‘The party can wait,’ says the CCSS in social media campaign

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) is using social media to get the message home, to stay at home in the...
National

Costa Rica is the leader in America and fifth in the world in freedom of the press

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica is first in America and fifth in the World in terms of freedom of the press indicates the Data of...
Health

JUPONAZO: Government closes non-essential trade from May 3 to 9 in Central Valley!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Government ordered the closure of non-essential trade from May 3 to 9, in the Central Valley, in an attempt to contain...
Pura Vida

Dra. Daniela Ruiz, the pediatrician and dermatologist who breaks paradigms

Q Costa Rica -
TODAY COSTA RICA - Despite the fact that she does not consider herself an influencer, Dr. Daniela Ruiz Guzmán has grown by leaps and...
Fuel Prices

New Blow: Gasoline Price Hike Approved

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Autoridad Reguladora de Servicios Públicos (Aresep) - regulator of public services - approved on Friday a new increase in the price...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.