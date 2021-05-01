Woman who lured men with a motorcycle, drugged and robbed them

QCOSTARICA – A 22-year-old woman with the surname Rivera Cubillo was arrested, suspected of luring men through the internet and then robbing them.

She was arrested in Brasilito de Santa Cruz, in Guanacaste.

- Advertisement -

Her accomplice, a man with the surname Chaves Zamora, 18 years old, was arrested in La Trinidad de Moravia, in San Jose.

The two were detained Tuesday, April 27, but the information was not made public until this Thursday, April 29, after the courts imposed four months of preventive detention.

The pair is suspected in at least 12 vehicle thefts between November 2020 and March 2021, in the San Jose barrios of La California and La Trinidad de Moravia.

Victims were drugged

The couple’s modus operandi was for the woman to seek out men online who had a motorcycle and arrange a meeting, where the victims were offered a spiked drink, after a while losing consciousness.

- Advertisement -

When she woke up, their belongings, including the motorcycle, were missing and no trace of the woman

In one of the cases, the man refused to take the drink offered him, so when he was riding the motorcycle with the woman, he was attacked by several men and left him without the motorcycle.

The suspects also would order food online and when the delivery, usually made by a man on a motorcycle, arrived they threatened him with a gun and took the vehicle.

On one occasion, a 45-year-old delivery man was even shot in the right thigh.