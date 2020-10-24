Now your dog can accompany you to the bank

QCOSTARICA – BAC Credomatic adopted the “pet friendly” policy in Costa Rica, allowing customers to enter any of the bank’s branches with their pet.

“At BAC Credomatic, in addition to offering our clients the best service experience with branches that are increasingly digital, technological and inclusive, we also want to provide them with well-being so that they can carry out their tasks accompanied by their pets,” said Laura Moreno, vice president of BAC Credomatic corporate relations.

In this way, those who want to take their pet to the BAC Credomatic branches, must take into account the following important aspects:

Pets must not exceed 10kg in weight (22 lbs), except guide dogs for people with disabilities.

Pets must maintain good behavior and the owners abide by the security, order and cleanliness measures established by the Administration. The owner must be responsible for any situation that arises.

Owners must supervise their pets and never leave them alone. In addition, they agree not to allow pets to climb on chairs or desks

The pet must wear a collar and leash at all times.

The owner must take charge in case the pet urinates or defecates within the branch.

“At the Bank, we want all the people who visit us to feel comfortable and safe, that is why we want to invite our clients to follow these rules so that we can maintain order and continue offering quality customer service in our branches,” concluded the bank’s VP.