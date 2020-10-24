Saturday, 24 October 2020
RedaqtedTravel

Coronavirus and flights: study reveals low transmission of COVID-19 on board aircraft

Three aircraft manufacturers affirm that contagion in the middle of the journey is difficult according to tests carried out

Rico
by Rico
10

QCOSTARICA – The International Air Transport Association (IATA), released an updated registry of infections of COVID-19 on board commercial flights, revealing a low incidence of transmission in a flight.

According to this report and the analysis of flight figures between January and the end of September, 44 cases of covid-19 related to air travel were reported. The figures include confirmed and potential patients.

- Advertisement -

In the same period, IATA reports that some 1.2 billion people took commercial flights around the world.

Comparing both figures reveals an incidence of one contagion for every 27 million passengers.

According to David Powell, IATA medical advisor and in charge of the analysis, the risk appears “very low.”

Powell indicates that the data may be underestimated, but warns that even in a scenario with 90% of unreported infections, the figure would still remain quite low: one contagion for every 2.7 million travelers.

- Advertisement -

In both scenarios, the report adds, the figures are “extremely reassuring,” since most of the 44 reported cases occurred before the airlines imposed the use of a mask on board.

IATA also revealed that the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing and Embraer) sent that Association a joint publication of their own research results based on an analysis called Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD).

CFD is the area of ​​knowledge related to the numerical simulation of flows, fluids, heat transfer and related phenomena, such as chemical reactions, combustion and aeroacoustics. In this case, it was applied to air circulation inside airplanes in flight.

The analysis of each manufacturer aims to explain the reason for the low contagion figures.

Although the methodology differs slightly between each company, the simulation of each one confirms that the ventilation systems of the airplanes control the movement of particles in the cabin and this limits the spread of any virus.

Investigating each one separately yielded two similar results:

  • Aircraft ventilation systems, high-efficiency filters (HEPA), the seat back as a natural barrier, top-down air circulation, and high air renewal rate reduce the risk of transmission of diseases on board, in a scenario without a pandemic.
  • The mandatory use of a mask adds an additional and significant level of protection, so that, despite the proximity factor between people in the cabin, the risk of contagion is lower compared to other interior spaces.
- Advertisement -

The IATA report also cites the results of research conducted by infectious disease specialists David Freedman and Annelies Wilder-Smith, published earlier September 25 in the Journal of Travel Medicine.

“After conducting multiple simulations in which every detail has been taken into account and in which the most rigorous scientific methods have been applied, the data concludes that the cabin of an airplane offers a much safer environment than any public indoor space,” said Bruno Fargeon, Airbus engineer and head of Airbus’ Keep Trust in Air Travel initiative.

“The simulations measured the number of coughing particles that invaded the airspace of other passengers,” explained Dan Freeman, chief engineer for Boeing‘s Confident Travel initiative.

“Then we compared a similar scenario in environments such as a meeting room. Based on the particle count in the air, sitting one person next to another in an airplane is equivalent to being more than two meters apart inside a typical building.”

Luis Carlos Affonso, Senior Vice President of Engineering, Technology and Strategy at Embraer stated: “We wish to send a message that established technology and procedures allow us to fly safely, as our research shows.”

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNow your dog can accompany you to the bank
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Airbus 350 To Make Its Debut In Costa Rica

Travel Rico -
The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) - Costa Rican Tourism Board...
Read more

Avianca announces reorganization and layoffs in its Costa Rica operation

Business Rico -
The Colombian airline, Avianca, confirmed on Monday that it will make...
Read more

MOST READ

News

The Marchamo dilemma

Rico -
OPINION - In less than two weeks, on November 1, unless there is a setback, the 2021 Marchamo goes on sale. Some publications on social...
Read more
News

Marchamo reduction enters crucial stage in Congress

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The race is for a reduction of the property tax of the annual circulation permit, the Marchamo, to be approved into law...
Latin America

Chile mine rescue: 10 years on, survivors left to fend for themselves

Q Costa Rica -
In 2010, the San Jose copper-gold mine located in the Atacama Desert in northern Chile caved in, trapping 33 miners. Previous geological instability at...
National

National strike this Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The education unions Ande, Apse, Undeca and the organizations that make up the Movimiento Sindical y Social (Trade Union and Social Movement)...
National

Fall in fuel sales due to pandemic to affect canton road works

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The 82 cantons across Costa Rican could face 2021 marked by the deterioration of local roads, due to the fall in resources...
Travel

Three European airlines resume flights to Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Three European airlines announced Friday they are ready to resume flights to Costa Rica, the first will be Air France, arriving at...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.