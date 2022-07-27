Wednesday 27 July 2022
type here...
Search

number of cases of monkeypox in the country increases to three

HealthThe Third Column
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Constitutional Court rejects appeals of drivers claiming impossibility of obtaining RTV

QCOSTARICA - The Constitutional Court, commonly known as Sala...
Read more

number of cases of monkeypox in the country increases to three

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health confirmed two more...
Read more

Rodrigo Chaves: “It is not that there is no water in Guanacaste, it is that investments have not been made to provide water”

QCOSTARICA - In Guanacaste over the weekend, to celebrate...
Read more

President Rodrigo Chaves takes call from Ukrainian president

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, on Thursday, July...
Read more

The “Mancha Rosa” returns to San Jose

QCOSTARICA - The traditional 'Corre por Mí' race, which...
Read more

Can Online Gambling Be Safely Regulated?

In Costa Rica, online gambling is officially illegal. There...
Read more

President Chaves suspects that there is a ‘chorizo’ with appointments for driving tests

QCOSTARICA - New drivers have to go through hoops...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢668.83 Buy

¢675.87 Sell

27 July 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Health confirmed two more cases of monkeypox in Costa Rica, for a total of three cases of this disease.

Image for illustrative purposes

Of the two new cases, one, a 31-year-old Costa Rican, had direct contact with the 34-year-old American patient who tested positive for monkeypox last week.

The second case is that of a 42-year-old Colombian man with Costa Rican nationality, and has no connection to the other two cases. The man had traveled to Spain.

- Advertisement -

Both cases were diagnosed by PCR detected in the Caja Costarricense del Seguro Social (CCSS).

According to the Ministry of Health, another two suspected cases are reported, both patients present mild symptoms without skin rash, and are stable. The Ministry of Health maintains follow-up of the corresponding clinical evolution, direct contacts of these patients, traceability and isolation of suspected cases.

Juan José Romero, an epidemiologist at the Universidad Nacional (UNA), pointed out the importance of the role of health authorities so that suspected cases are confirmed in time and cut transmission.

Romero pointed out the importance of the population notifying in a timely manner if they have any symptoms of this disease.

See here the General Guidelines for Monkeypox Surveillance by the Ministry of Health

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleRodrigo Chaves: “It is not that there is no water in Guanacaste, it is that investments have not been made to provide water”
Next articleConstitutional Court rejects appeals of drivers claiming impossibility of obtaining RTV
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Costa SRica

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health confirmed on Wednesday the first...
Read more

Monkeypox: Costa Rica has ruled out six suspected cases

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica has already ruled out six suspected cases...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Learn to buy Cannabis Seeds without making costly mistakes

Get your hands on popular strains of cannabis seeds...
Infrastructure

MOPT cannot install baily bridges because those who know how have retired

QCOSTARICA - Bailey bridges have been a lifeline for...
Paying the bills