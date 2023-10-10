Tuesday 10 October 2023
type here...
Search

Do you know your PIN? …on December 31 all ‘datafonos’ will ask for it

BusinessNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Do you know your PIN? …on December 31 all ‘datafonos’ will ask for it

QCOSTARICA -On December 31, 2023, all businesses must have...
Read more

UCR Planetarium will open its facilities to the public to observe the annular eclipse of the Sun

QCOSTARICA -- The Planetario de San José de la...
Read more

Tips For Effective File Organization In A Triple Monitor Laptop Setup

Everyone has been talking about how effective the triple...
Read more

Tit for tat: Honduras requires visas of Ticos after Costa Rica does the same for Hondurans visiting the country

QCOSTARICA -- Starting today, Tuesday, October 10, Hondurans wanting...
Read more

Costa Rica is the fourth country in the world with the greatest freedom on the Internet

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica is fourth in the world...
Read more

Foreign Ministry provides recommendations to Ticos in Guatemala

QCOSTARICA -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided a...
Read more

“We are trying to get home as soon as possible,” Tica, who has endured Hamas assaults in Israel

QCOSTARICA -- A group of 19 Costa Ricans on...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢533.61 BUY

¢540.05 SELL

10 October 2023 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA -On December 31, 2023, all businesses must have ‘datafonos’ (card reader or point-of-sale terminal) that require a PIN or password, as a security measure, on purchases exceeding ¢50,000 colones.

Starting December 31, 2023, ‘datafonos’ will require your PIN on purchases greater than ¢50,000 colones

It may be higher at some businesses, as it is now at retailers with high volume sales such as Pricesmart, for example.

According to the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR), the international trend is to use reinforced customer authentication methods, including the PIN, in order to provide greater security to protect customers and businesses in card transactions.

- Advertisement -

As of September 30, 2023, some 75,000 dataphones were updated, meaning they require the PIN.

The Central Bank indicated that those businesses that do not yet have their datafonos updated must ask their financial institution to make the adjustment, otherwise, they will face problems processing the transactions of cardholders who do not know the PIN or password of their card. The change of equipment should not entail any additional cost to the business.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleUCR Planetarium will open its facilities to the public to observe the annular eclipse of the Sun
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

10 ways to make the most of a cheap dollar

QCOSTARICA -- On September 13, the price of the dollar reached...
Read more

Dollar exchange expected to remain low for the rest of the year and close at ¢550

QCOSTARICA -- If you have debts in dollars you can rest...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Fuel Prices

Approved: ¢71 increase in the price of diesel, ¢36 for regular and ¢23 for super

QCOSTARICA -- The regulatory authority, Autoridad Reguladora de los...
Guanacaste

Rincón de la Vieja Volcano eruption with a plume 5,000 meters above the crater level

QCOSTARICA -- The Rincón de la Vieja Volcano on...
Paying the bills
%d bloggers like this: