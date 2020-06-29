Sunday, 28 June 2020
OMNI launches Costa Rica’s Super App

The product includes a digital wallet as well as a MasterCard debit card. Courtesy Omni

Rico
By Rico
42
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Omni officially launched the OMNiMoni service, a virtual bank or “neobank” focused on the implementation of fintech facilities from a smartphone.

It currently has more than 300,000 downloads in the country.

The product includes a digital wallet as well as a MasterCard debit card for making digital transactions at physical and online merchants.

Also, OMNiMoni will soon have a personal line of credit, called MoniPlus +.

In turn, it will also serve to pay for the OMNiTaxi service, as it already does for the rental of electric bicycles.

Available on Android and iOS (Apple).

More information at Omni Costa Rica.

