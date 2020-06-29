OMNI launches Costa Rica’s Super App

(QCOSTARICA) Omni officially launched the OMNiMoni service, a virtual bank or “neobank” focused on the implementation of fintech facilities from a smartphone.

It currently has more than 300,000 downloads in the country.

The product includes a digital wallet as well as a MasterCard debit card for making digital transactions at physical and online merchants.

Also, OMNiMoni will soon have a personal line of credit, called MoniPlus +.

In turn, it will also serve to pay for the OMNiTaxi service, as it already does for the rental of electric bicycles.

Available on Android and iOS (Apple).

