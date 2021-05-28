Friday 28 May 2021
Bombshell Tina Louise flaunts her tiny bikini after celebrating her 40th in Costa Rica

Tattooed bombshell Tina Louise puts on a busty display and flaunts her slim waist in a tiny bikini

by Luis Morales
9

Q MAGAZINE – She’s the ever-youthful model who recently celebrated her 40th birthday in tropical Costa Rica. And on Wednesday, Tina Louise set hearts racing with a series of racy bikini photos shared to Instagram.

The businesswoman put on a busty display in a tiny black bikini as she showed off her sensational figure poolside at a luxury resort.

Among the photos she shared was a picture of herself revealing her trim and toned figure in the racy two-piece while strolling along a boardwalk.

The Australian beauty, who boasts 2.5 million followers on Instagram, showcased her curves in a photoshoot earlier in the week in Costa Rica.

She donned a green bikini and jumped in a pool for the shoot for a few photos.

Tina looked sensational as she frolicked in the pool while celebrating alongside a female friend at the stunning location.

See (lots) more of Tina Louise at Costa Rica Confidential.

Luis Morales

