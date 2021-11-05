Online Gambling Scams And How to Avoid Them

The global pandemic has caused a boom of online gambling around the world. This industry has always been exploited by scammers, and it is only natural that the soaring demand has given rise to more shady websites.

Players should be extremely careful to make sure they gamble in a safe environment. Discover the key precautions recommended by cyber security experts.

Casinos should be compared based on a number of criteria. Players often rely on expert ratings like https://wintermoolah.com/ to find a gambling vendor. Professional analysts research the background of every platform and its operator, look at the security measures, user feedback, convenience of transactions, and other aspects. Use the following criteria the next time you search for an online casino.

1. Regulation and License

The license is the first priority. Unregulated casinos not only fail to provide any guarantees. If something goes wrong, the users have no legal recourse. Major operators acquire licenses from jurisdictions like the UK, Malta, and Curacao. For example, a license from the UK Gaming Commission is a good sign.

To become legitimate, casinos have to comply with stringent requirements in terms of user experience, customer service, security, and more. Vendors that have nothing to hide share their license details online. They are usually found in the “About Us” section or in the footer.

2. Certified RNGs

As online casinos do not have dealers (the live dealer mode is the only exception), all of their games are connected to the random number generator engines. Their purpose is to provide fair conditions for all users, and they must be inspected on a regular basis. Testing agencies like eCOGRA audit RNGs, and casinos that pass the tests can include the company’s logo on their websites.

3. Data Security

Any websites that collect personal or financial information from their users must have an SSL certificate in place. The HTTPS standard, which is confirmed by a green padlock sign next to the URL, protects any data exchange from third parties. Casino websites also use encryption (128-bit or 256-bit) to prevent leaks.

4. Reputation

Finally, you can gain priceless insights from the experience of real casino members. Gambling forums and social media communities let players discuss their impressions, strategies and concerns. While feedback is not always objective, problems experienced by different users are red flags. For example, consistent delays with withdrawals should raise suspicion.

To Sum Up

The coronavirus pandemic has caused an online gambling boom, but the rise of new vendors has been accompanied by an increase in fraud. To stay safe, gamblers should compare platforms based on their reputation, license, and security measures. Prominent casinos are not only regulated better, but they also uphold their reputation to retain and grow their clientele.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Pinterest

Tumblr

Skype

Print

