Ortega regime arrests former Miss Nicaragua running for vice president

TODAY NICARAGUA – On Monday, August 2, 2021, Berenice Quezada joined the ticket of running mate to presidential candidate Oscar Sobalvarro of the Alianza Ciudadanos por la Libertad (CxL).

Tuesday night, the former Miss Nicaragua and official vice-presidential candidate was ordered under house arrest by the Ortega regime, disqualifying her candidacy under Nicaragua’s elections rules.

- Advertisement -

Through her Instagram account, Quezada spoke about her house arrest and assured that she is well and at the same time thanked people who have cared for her physical integrity.

“Yesterday I was notified that I am inhibited as a candidate for the presidency. Let us trust God for the future of our Nicaragua,” wrote the former beauty queen.

“We announce that today at 9.30 pm, Berenice Quezada, the vice-presidential candidate for the Alliance CxL, was informed in her home by the judicial authorities and the Public Ministry, accompanied by the police, that starting that moment she remains under house arrest,” the party tweeted.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.