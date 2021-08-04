Wednesday 4 August 2021
Ortega regime arrests former Miss Nicaragua running for vice president

Central AmericaNicaragua
By Q24N
Monday, August 3, Berenice Quezada (left in blue) stands with Oscar Sobalvarro, registering with the elections tribunal as vice-presidential and presidential candidates, respectively, for the CxL party. LA PRENSA
TODAY NICARAGUA – On Monday, August 2, 2021, Berenice Quezada joined the ticket of running mate to presidential candidate Oscar Sobalvarro of the Alianza Ciudadanos por la Libertad (CxL).

Tuesday night, the former Miss Nicaragua and official vice-presidential candidate was ordered under house arrest by the Ortega regime, disqualifying her candidacy under Nicaragua’s elections rules.

Through her Instagram account, Quezada spoke about her house arrest and assured that she is well and at the same time thanked people who have cared for her physical integrity.

“Yesterday I was notified that I am inhibited as a candidate for the presidency. Let us trust God for the future of our Nicaragua,” wrote the former beauty queen.

“We announce that today at 9.30 pm, Berenice Quezada, the vice-presidential candidate for the Alliance CxL, was informed in her home by the judicial authorities and the Public Ministry, accompanied by the police, that starting that moment she remains under house arrest,” the party tweeted.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

Previous articleFirst case of delta variant detected in El Salvador
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

