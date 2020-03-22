Health Ministry personnel along with members of the Sandinista Leadership Committee undertook the suicide task this Saturday, March 21, of visiting home-to-home in the neighborhoods of the capital to report on the coronavirus, without using a protective measure to avoid alarming the population, as they were oriented.

La Prensa reports, given this, the Blue and White National Unit (UNAB) criticized the dictatorship’s negligence, not only in continuing to deny access to real-time information about what happens to suspected cases of coronavirus, but also for compelling personnel from State health to make these visits without a single measure of protection.

“The explicit instruction was not to use face masks or alcohol gel for the prevention of the virus, under the excuse that it is only a campaign to calm the population and under threat of dismissal and political retaliation,” read the statement sent by UNAB.

This type of activity does not adhere to the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), to avoid mass meetings to avoid contagion, on the contrary, it exposes people to danger and threatens the health of the entire population, especially that of those who work for the State, emphasizes this social organization.

“The National Unit will denounce these events before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), since the gravity of the situation shows, once again, the murderous vocation of the dictatorship and the lack of political will of the regime to dispose of the State resources to prevent and contain the pandemic and, in this way, take care of people’s health, ”the statement read.

Complaints were also received from public health personnel where they were told not to wear face masks inside hospitals so as not to alarm the population.

Until this Saturday, March 21, the designated vice president Rosario Murillo has only reported two positive cases and a third suspected of the coronavirus. It is unknown in what sector these people live in and how many people they had contact with before being detected, so there is uncertainty with the number of people infected so far.

The regime also promoted tourist activities and recreations throughout the country, contradicting the WHO’s recommendations on remaining in quarantine.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.