The President of El Salvador Nayib Bukele expressed his concern about the negligence and inaction of the Daniel Ortega government in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, which shows that he is aware of the situation in Nicaragua it has endeavored to execute a “plan for spread “of the coronavirus and the least they do is prevention.

“Personally, I am a little afraid of what is happening in Mexico and Nicaragua … for the simple fact of not having social distancing measures, or any restrictions, could make the catastrophe greater since when they come to take the measures are not going to stop what comes next,” Bukele warned.

The Salvadoran president added when presenting the updated case report in El Salvador, “the numbers can be devastating in people’s health, the collapse of the health system and the economic collapse, but I do not see that mathematically it will not happen, they could happen miracles but I don’t see what will happen.”

Bukele decreed a national quarantine for 30 days, which will be effective as of tonight, March 21. At the same time, it announced relief measures for self-employed people, who will receive a transfer of US$300 to buy food. This applies to those who consume less than 250 kilowatts of energy per month.

#LoÚltimo @nayibbukele anuncia que a partir de esta noche aplica cuarentena domiciliar por 30 días. Nadie podrá salir de su casa. En desarrollo https://t.co/c5dRYgSiMV pic.twitter.com/1hzpDFDmf5 — 100%NOTICIAS (@100noticiasni) March 22, 2020

El Salvador reports 3 confirmed cases of the coronavirus covid-19.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.