Thursday 14 October 2021
type here...
Search

Ortega regime to the US ambassador: “Give up imposing your creeping and decadent Yankee policies”

Central AmericaNicaragua
By Q24N
The Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry issued a statement attacking the United States ambassador to Nicaragua, Kevin Sullivan
Paying the bills

Latest

How To Optimizer Your Business’s Payment Process Easy

The point of sale is one of the most...
Read more

Selecting The Best Short Term Loan

Start-ups and small businesses with minimal collateral and limited...
Read more

Cuba reopens: low wages, high prices

Q24N - Beers for 135 pesos, meals with pork,...
Read more

Canceled euthanasia: Martha Sepúlveda was ready to die last Sunday

QCOLOMBIA – 51-year-old Martha Sepúlveda, diagnosed with ALS, had...
Read more

Today’s Vehicle Restriction October 14: Plates ending in “7 & 8” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Thursday, October 14, vehicles with...
Read more

Ortega regime to the US ambassador: “Give up imposing your creeping and decadent Yankee policies”

TODAY NICARAGUA – Nicaragua’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused...
Read more

As of December 1, a vaccination certificate will be mandatory in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - With the arrival of the trade winds...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

TODAY NICARAGUA – Nicaragua’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs accused the United States ambassador in the country, Kevin Sullivan, of “meddling” in its internal affairs, while asking him to renounce wanting to impose “his vulgar, creeping, aberrant, insolent, ignoble, abominable and decadent Yankee policies”.

The Nicaraguan Foreign Ministry issued a statement attacking the United States ambassador to Nicaragua, Kevin Sullivan

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry condemned that Sullivan “continuously expresses himself, directly and indirectly, to the detriment of the institutional decisions and policies of Nicaragua, an independent country that is not a colony of nobody”.

- Advertisement -

“Mr. Sullivan tries to ignore our legitimacy as a State,” it continued, before asking the ambassador to show “a respectful and responsible conduct, in the context of the Vienna Convention, which all States are obliged to observe and comply with, in diplomatic relations that impose recognition of the sovereignty and self-determination of the countries concerned”.

“We demand that Mr. Sullivan cease his covert attacks, his hypocritical salutations, disguised as a diplomatic courtesy that he abandoned long ago and that rather has been, and is, an example of the continuous, perverse, detestable invasive interference of the United States” in Nicaragua, interventions that the Foreign Ministry called “abusive and criminal”, which they have “denounced” and will continue to “denounce”.

U.S. ambassador to Nicaragua, Kevin Sullivan (right) presenting his credentials to Chancellor Denis Moncada. Archive photo

The Ministry statement does not refer to any specific episode that has Sullivan as its protagonist. The most recent is on the US ambassador’s Twitter account is a congratulation to the Confidencial media outlet, whose director is journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro, brother of Cristiana Chamorro, a pre-candidate for president in the 2021 Nicaraguan general election until the Ortega government disqualified her from running, then ordered her arrest in early June.

“Congratulations @confidencial_ni for your 25 years defending the democratic values of freedom of the press and independent journalism”.

- Advertisement -

Cristiana, like her brother, is charged by the Ortega regime of money laundering, and various financial crimes.

While Cristiana remains under house arrest in Nicaragua, Carlos Fernando went into exile in Costa Rica, again, in June of 2021.

Cristiana and Carlos Fernando (right, blue shirt) are two of five children of Violeta Chamorro, who served as the 30th president of Nicaragua from 1990 to 1997.

Ortega seeks to be re-elected in the November 7 elections, in which electoral framework the repressive wave against opposition formations takes place, which has left more than 30 independent politicians and journalists detained in recent months.

- Advertisement -

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleAs of December 1, a vaccination certificate will be mandatory in Costa Rica
Next articleToday’s Vehicle Restriction October 14: Plates ending in “7 & 8” CANNOT circulate
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Bianca, Mick Jagger’s first wife: “Nicaraguan by grace of God”

QCOSTARICA - Bianca Jagger, who was the first wife of The...
Read more

What is Daniel Ortega looking for in Russia?

TODAY NICARAGUA – “The Nicaraguan delegation has been able to verify...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

Trending

Health

¢462,200 fine for civil servants in Costa Rica who reject vaccine against covid-19

QCOSTARICA -Starting, Friday, October 15, employees of the public...
Trends

What You Need to Know Before Moving to Costa Rica

Costa Rica promises gorgeous beaches, a friendly culture, and...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.