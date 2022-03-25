Our friend needs help! Evan Luck hospitalized in serious health crisis

RICO’s DIGEST – The weekday afternoon drive from work or just hanging out at the beach, watching the sunset, was always accompanied by the familiar voice of Evan Luck.

Since Monday, March 21, the voice of perhaps the most recognized broadcaster in the country, to foreigners living or visiting and Ticos alike is not, as Evan’s health suffered a severe breakdown that has him hospitalized.

I spoke on the phone with Evan on Thursday, almost like having the radio station tuned ot my ear, he sounded great, is in good spirits, celebrating his 66th birthday in a hospital bed.

With a few weeks of hospitalization ahead of him, he is expecting a full recovery.

His fiancé, Maria Cecilia (according to Evan they will be getting married soon) and her son, Malcolm Wilhlem, have started a campaign to collect funds and help Evan financially through this serious health crisis that he is facing.

Please do whatever you can to help out. You can donate from a few dollars to the GoFundme campaign or if in Costa Rica by way of Sinpe Movil. See the details below.

He came to Costa Rica from his native Chicago 27 years ago, in the 1990s. Since then, he has worked continuously on national radio, starting his career in Costa Rica in the defunct Power 95 radio and since 2000 he has worked at Radio 2 (99.5 FM), where he directs the “Happy Hour” program from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, from Monday to Friday.

He is Evan’s personal message from his hospital bed:

How to donate

You can donate to the GoFundMe campaign by clicking here. The goal is raise CAD$150,000 dollars (the campaign is set up in Canada where Malcolm lives). At the time of this post CAD$2,579 has been raised. So there is still lots to go.

If you are in Costa Rica, you can make a donation by way of Sinpe Movil from your phone or online banking at the Costa Rican number 8978 1987. The name Maria Cecillia Albornoz Amigo will appear, add to the remarks/comment “donation for Evan”.

Friends this is serious. Evan really needs our support at this critical time.

