14 Costa Rican companies participate in the most important business fair in the region

Costa Rica has been participating in the fair for more than 15 years as it is an excellent space for positioning itself in the Panamanian market and for projection towards other destinations

QCOSTARICA – Expocomer 2022, one of the most important fairs in the generation of business with Panama, Central America and the Caribbean, is being held from March 23 to 26 after two years of being suspended due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

Costa Rica celebrates its return with the participation of 14 exporting companies from various sectors.

Of the total number of participating Costa Rican companies, six are under the format of ‘Escuela de Ferias’, that is, companies that have never exported or carry out sporadic exports and eight companies as regular exporters.

It is worth mentioning that in the case of companies under this modality, received training to reinforce essential aspects to take into account such as access requirements, sales, export logistics and cost structure.

The participating companies are the following:

Mangos Campos – Fresh Mangoes Tualfip – product displays IT Rossmon – IT Services Datasoft- Data Services Asodulce – Sweets Grupo ONCY – Cream liqueurs Florex – biodegradable cleaning products Polymer – Plastic products (crockery, garbage bags, plastic packaging) Relaxtech – pillows, bedding Innografic – lithography and packaging Smurfit Kappa – packaging Ron Centenario – Liquor Cervecera Del Centro – Beer Microplast – plastic packaging

The General Manager of PROCOMER, Pedro Beirute Prada, mentioned how these types of activities are an effort to promote the Costa Rican offer both in Panama and in the region, generating business opportunities for new products and/or services and strengthening the presence of Costa Rican brands in these markets.

“Panama is one of our main business partners and Expocomer is a fair with a long history where the main players in the region meet. For companies, these types of activities are a space to generate networking, as well as business leads. In addition, for companies that are already exporting, it allows them to have a brand presence and even diversify sales channels,” Beirute said.

In 2021, precisely, exports to Panama reached US$622.8 million, ranking as the second export market in Central America and the number 5 trading partner for the country in terms of value, above countries such as the United Kingdom, China or Spain.

In addition to the exhibition of products by the participating companies, the fair serves as a setting for business conferences where companies can make appointments to meet with representatives of the firms participating in the event.

At the same time, the companies will be making visits to points of sale and business meetings with potential Panamanian clients.

Additionally, PROCOMER will participate in the Central American Business Meeting “Central American Recovery, Lessons and Business Projections”, with the participation of Beirute as a speaker.

Source: Revista Summa

