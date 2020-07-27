Monday, 27 July 2020
DONATE
BlogsRico's Digest

Sharing the road with cyclists

Or why don't we build bicycle lanes

Rico
By Rico
14
Modified date:

(Rico’s Digest) Our friend Joan Ritchie Dewar posted photos of what we all who were out with our vehicles this weekend experienced.

“It’s like dodging bullets! Wonderful to see bicycling enthusiasm, even whole families out for a Sunday ride, but scary at times on our narrow roads (with no shoulders) when they don’t keep to single file & 2m apart. Encountering literally hundreds in every direction, turning our early morning quest for groceries into a hit-me-not adventure,” wrote Joan.

For me, in my little world in Santa Ana, same thing on my way to and from the supermarket on Sunday.

- paying the bills -

It’s not so much there are a lot of cyclists, it’s the few who insist on riding side-by-side or in the middle of the lane and then flip the finger, annoyed that we, as motorists, are asking to share the road.

One commenter said: “Start a bicycle lane initiative! Or bicycle paths. That’d be fab in CR!!!”.

Great idea, but where would you put a bicycle lane on a two-lane road that barely fits two cars, bridges where cars have to pull over to give way to a bus?

- paying the bills -

I will use my little world as an example, the ruta 121, from the Cruz Roja to Piedades.

In the past 2 years, they have been working on replacing all the bridges. The work is done, but not completed as is typical in Costa Rica works.

The bridges are wider, 3 cars and sidewalks on both sides. Some patches of this road have wide sidewalks with green space so you are not abutting traffic. Other patches, the sidewalks so narrow, stick out your elbow or arm and you will be hit by a vehicle.

And for most of the road, there are no sidewalks at all, you are walking with traffic. No choice.

Now, where would you put a bicycle lane?

The ruta 121 is typical of many roads, especially in older areas such as Santa Ana or Escazu, where the roads were built for ox and carts. Today they are paved, but the same roads.

- paying the bills --

The battle of sharing roads with cyclists and pedestrians is not new. The problem is greater today because there are more pedallers and fewer cars.

What I have personally experienced, both driving and walking, is the complete unwillingness of cyclists to share the narrow roads, as they own the road, their road.

BTW, the same thing happens with shoppers and their carts.

Just saying.

Thanks for listening. Stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

 

Previous articleThe data speak: Stronger pandemic response yields better economic recovery
Next articleOver 1,000 restaurants call it a day in Panama
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Map specifies prohibited routes for cyclists

Sports Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) It's the weekend and weather permitting, a great time for...
Read more

Despite call not to, cyclists disrespected the minister and took to the streets in groups

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The long arm of the Minister of Health reached out...
Read more

MOST READ

Pura Vida

Today, July 25, is Guanacaste Day!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Today, July 25, we celebrate Guanacaste Day. It is a legal holiday. This year, however, the holiday is officially on Monday (July 27). Although...
Read more
Health

Reactivation of commercial flights would allow foreigner residents to travel without losing status

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The resumption of commercial flights at the Juan Santamaría (SJO) airport on August 1 brings other changes, among them, foreigner residents in Costa...
Front Page

Why do so many in Costa Rica resist stopping the party?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Those who have chosen to minimize social contact roll their eyes when they hear or read someone who says "what pandemic?". Those who...
Redaqted

Santa Ana demonstrate in front of Carlos Alvarado’s house; President comes out and talks with them

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) President Carlos Alvarado was greeted Tuesday morning by a group of local merchants who had gathered outside his home in Santa Ana, the...
Latin America

Bolsonaro Gov’t Pushing Brazil’s Native Peoples to the Edge of Extinction, Indigenous Leader Warns

Q Costa Rica -
(Q24N) The Bolsonaro government has no interest in shielding Brazilian Indians from COVID-19, on the contrary, it has long sought to open indigenous lands...
Pura Vida

In these times of pandemic …

Rico -
"La Chola" on Avenida Central in San José doing her part in maintaining sanitary protocols, a mask and social distancing.

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA