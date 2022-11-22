Owner of SYR stores arrested

QCOSTARICA – On the lam since November 11, a 26-year-old oriental businessman, surnamed Lin, owner of the SYR store chain associated with aggression against workers, captured on security cameras that went viral on social networks, was in custody on Monday.

The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) confirms that agents of the Crimes Section against Physical Integrity and Transit located and identified the man, whose lawyer, told the press that the detention was made while his client was on his way to hand himself over to police.

“We went for him and when we were en route, already arriving at the courts, came a contingent of OIJ agents, and where they stopped us and there he got out of the car and they took him in,” Carlos Alberto Chinchilla Sandí told La Nacion.

Last week, in police actions in San José and Cartago, the chain of SYR stores was closed for breaches of municipal permits and payment of taxes.

In addition, the immigration police interviewed 49 foreigners (31 women and 18 men), found in the establishments, 33 of which are Nicaraguan, five Venezuelans, seven orientals, two Costa Ricans, one from El Salvador and another from Honduras. Eleven were in the country illegally.

