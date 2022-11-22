Tuesday 22 November 2022
Transito prepares operations San Pedro for the SELE game against Spain

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Fuente de la Hispanidad in San Pedro and the Avenida Segunda in downtown San Jose have become the two major gathering points for the celebration by fans of the men’s national soccer team, La Selección o Sele, win lose or draw in World Cup play.

This year, Costa Rica’s third consecutive outing, no different is expected than in 2018 and 2014.

And for this, the Policia de Transito (Traffic Pollice) announced a special operation with the objective of maintaining traffic flow in the various points of agglomeration by fans.

In addition, the Policia Municipal de San Jose (San Jose Municipal Police) will have a strong presence prior to, during, and in particular after the game Wednesday morning.

Marcelo Solano, director of the Municipal Police, explained the police deployment, which will be held in the context of the World Cup games, will have zero tolerance with people who consume alcohol and do not respect traffic rules, in particular speed limits.

Although public employees have been given time off to watch the game, authorities reminded that it is a normal workday, and that the vehicular restriction of San Jose will be applied normally. In the case of Wednesday, vehicles with license plates ending in 5 and 6 have restrictions.

Costa Rica plays Spain in its opening game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar Wednesday, November 23.

The 40,000-capacity Al Thumama Stadium will be the venue for Costa Rica vs Spain. Image dezeen.com

Kick-off time 10:00 am, local time.

