PAC exptected to get a beating in the presidential election: polls

QCOSTARICA – Following two consecutive mandates, the Partido Acción Cuiadana (PAC) is about to receive a beating in the presidential election on February 6, its candidate, Welmer Ramos, is not expected to get more than 1% of the vote, according to the polls on the presidential campaign have been consistent for almost two months.

Part of the problem for the PAC would be that many supporters are disillusioned Ramos, a candidate perceived as backward on some social issues, such as therapeutic abortion and same-sex marriage.

These are the “paquistas” (PAC’s) triumphs of Carlos Alvarado and Guillermo Solís in 2018 and 2014, respectively.

Ramos is also the bearer of a party that seeks to win three consecutive elections, something that has never happened in Costa Rica.

Welmer Ramos was named as the party’s candidate in August of last year.

Beating

The following polls are what may be in store for Ramos and the PAC come election day (percentage in rounded figures of people with the intention of voting for Welmer Ramos):

UNA 1% November 23, 2021 Demoscopía 1% December 9, 2021 UCR/CIEP 1% December 14, 2021 OPOL 1% December 20, 2021 OPOL 1% January 18, 2022

For the 2022 elections, Ramos is one of 25 candidates for the presidential chair for the 2022-2026 period. For a winner to be declared, at least one of the candidates must obtain at least 40% of the votes. In the event that none of the candidates obtain the threshold, the two candidates with the most votes will square off each other in a run-off vote on Sunday, April 3.

