Three American tourists died in traffic accident

Six tourists have died on Costa Rica's roads this month

NationalNews
By Rico
From Colosal Informa
QCOSTARICA – Three American tourists are the victims of the deadly traffic accident  Hatillo de Savegre de Quepos, Puntarenas, on Monday, January 24.

Though the crash occurred Monday afternoon, it was not until this Tuesday morning that the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) provided details about what happened: an illegal “U turn”.

From Colosal Informa

The victims were identified as Roland Terrel, 58; Teri Terrel Bullock, 56; and Rachel Abadie, 50, all three U.S. citizens, who were on vacation in Costa Rica, according to data collected by judicial agents on the site.

The black vehicle had a dash camera that recorded the incident. (Courtesy Colosal Informa)
Two other people were injured in the crash, who were traveling in the same vehicle as the victims, also from the United States. One of them is the driver of the car.

Following is the video posted on Colosal Informa Facebook page of the black car that had a camera that recorded the moment of the impact.

“The now deceased were traveling as companions in a vehicle in the Quepos-Dominical direction (of the Costanera) and, for reasons that are being investigated, apparently, the driver made a turn and at that moment they were impacted by another car. Both the female and the male died at the site and the bodies were transferred to the Judicial Morgue for the respective autopsy to be performed.

Video capture

Two other people who were traveling in the vehicle were taken to the local medical center,” explained the OIJ through its press office.

 

The passengers of the other vehicle involved in the crash were not injured. At the moment, the investigations of the case continue to clarify what happened.

From social networks

The camera of one of the cars involved in the collision captured the dynamics of the events. The recording shows how a black SUV driving on the highway and, very close to a bus stop, runs into another vehicle, which crosses its lane and then overturns. The victims traveled in the latter.

From social networks

After the crash, one of the people traveling in the black vehicle exchanges words with her companions, who say they have chest pain.

This is the second fatal accident with three or more deaths this month, the other occurring  17 days ago, when two American tourists and a Swiss, as well as a Costa Rican, died in a collision in Miramar de Montes de Oro, Puntarenas. More at Miramar Accident: Two Americans and a Swiss Among the Four Dead in Collision

In that crash, the victims were traveling in a minibus that collided with a trailer, went off the road and, later, the heavy truck (which was carrying sacks of sugar) landed on the minibus. A fifth passenger, of American origin, survived.  Read more: Miramar accident survivor traveled to Costa Rica with two friends who died in the crash

 

 

