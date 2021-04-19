Pacific and Central Valley will have intense downpours Pacific and Central Valley will have intense downpours at the beginning of the week

QCOSTARICA – The national weather service, Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN) reported that intense rainfall will continue throughout the Central Valley, the Pacific and the northern zone at least this Monday and Tuesday.

According to meteorologist Camilo Vindas, the transition phase towards the rainy season this year in the Central Valley has been characterized by more severe downpours, due to the positioning of the intertropical convergence zone on our country and the influence of the La Niña phenomenon, although the latter is getting weaker.

The meteorologist affirmed that for the remainder of the month, dry days can alternate with rainy days, but as the days go by, the rainfall and thunderstorms will gain ground.

According to the IMN, it will be between May 6 and 10 when the rainy season is fully established in the Central Valley, while between May 16 and 20 the same will occur in the North Pacific (Guanacaste) so that by the last week of May, the entire country will be in the rainy season.

Still in shelters

For its part, for this Sunday there was already a decrease in the downpours that hit Limón last Wednesday and Thursday, the rainfall only recorded in the mountainous areas.

Walter Fonseca, the coordinator of Plans and Operations of the National Emergency Commission (CNE), specified that there are still 222 people in three shelters in Matina and one in Talamanca, enabled days ago.

Due to the fact that the soils in that province and in the north are still very saturated, residents are asked to be careful, since intense rains are not required for the level of the rivers to rise and damage such as those that left 22 communities without drinking water.

Fonseca said that thanks to the fact that the water level dropped a bit, this Sunday it was possible to enter the affected communities with water and food to several families.

In Turrialba and its surroundings, the municipal emergency committees carried out cleaning actions on roads and assessed dams, sewers and bridges, to determine the impact they suffered from the rainfall.

Authorities called to be vigilant, especially in the Pacific coast, where heavy downpours will continue, mainly during the afternoons and in the early hours of the night.

For the Central Valley, there is a probability of afternoon rainfall, with rains of stronger intensity in the mountainous areas.

IMN weather forecast

In the beginning of the week, unstable conditions are expected to persist over the country, which will mainly manifest as rainfall during the afternoons. Specifically for this Monday, during the early hours and tomorrow, a predominance of partial cloudiness is expected with high temperatures and possible isolated drizzles in coastal sectors. For the afternoon probability of isolated rains and downpours located on the Pacific slope, the Central Valley and the mountains of the Caribbean, and the Northern Zone.