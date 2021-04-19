Monday 19 April 2021
Woman crashes head-on with tanker truck. Did she foresee her own death?

"It is better to leave and be missed, than to be and not mean anything," the woman posted on her Facebook page two days before her death

by Rico
8

QCOSTARICA – Emily Vega Espinoza, 43, tragically lost her life when the car she was driving crashed head-on into a tanker truck.

Emily Vega. Photo fro Facebook

The incident occurred just before 2:00 am, Sunday, April 18, in the town of El Chorro, in La Cuesta de Corredores, Puntarenas.

What most caught the attention of several close associates of Vega is that two days before the fatal incident, she published an image on her Facebook page, on April 16, two days before her death, with the following text: “It is better to leave and be missed, than to be and not mean anything.”

According to OIJ Corredorres investigators, the collision occurred because, apparently, Vega lost control of her car and invaded the opposite lane at the precise moment the truck was oncoming.

Vega’s car

The impact was so violent that both vehicles were thrown to the side of the road, Vega’s car was left with its entire front end crumpled, while the tanker truck overturned and caused an oil spill.

The tanker truck flipped and caused an oil spill due to the impact

Authorities reported that the truck driver, whose identity was not released, was not seriously injured, but was also taken to a medical center.

Vega, an attorney since 2014, was a resident of La Cuesta de Corredores and the mother of a 22-year-old boy.

 

