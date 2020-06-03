Pacific Coast and Central Valley under “Yellow” alert

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has issued a “yellow” alert for the entire Pacific coast (North, Central and South) and the Central Valley due to climatic conditions.

The atmospheric and humid pattern over the country will generate intense rains during the afternoon and the first hours of the night.

A yellow alert asks the population to be prepared for any emergency that may come up in the face of heavy rains that could cause flooding and landslides.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean and Northern Zone remain under a Green alert, which asks the populaiton to remain informed on the weather conditions.

