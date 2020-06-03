Wednesday, 3 June 2020
DONATE
ClimateRedaqted

Pacific Coast and Central Valley under “Yellow” alert

Rico
By Rico
81
Modified date:

The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has issued a “yellow” alert for the entire Pacific coast (North, Central and South) and the Central Valley due to climatic conditions.

The atmospheric and humid pattern over the country will generate intense rains during the afternoon and the first hours of the night.

- paying the bills -

A yellow alert asks the population to be prepared for any emergency that may come up in the face of heavy rains that could cause flooding and landslides.

Meanwhile, the Caribbean and Northern Zone remain under a Green alert, which asks the populaiton to remain informed on the weather conditions.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleWhere is this bus going?
Next articleMan fires gun in the middle of San José, one person seriously injured
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

People with covid-19 affected by heavy rains will be placed in special shelters

Climate Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) People living in flood- or landslide-prone communities who are a...
Read more

CNE changes protocols for attending to rains amid pandemic

National Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted changes in guidelines the National...
Read more

MOST READ

Rico's Digest

Security Minister wanting a border wall? WTF?

Rico -
(RICO'S DIGEST) - I couldn't believe what I was hearing the other day watching the live press conference from Casa Presidencial on the coronavirus...
Read more
Health

Health Minister admits ‘fatigue’ but announces ‘absolute will to continue working’

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) You could see on Friday he lacked the fervor of recent weeks. He looked tired. You could see his exhaustion. Shortly after the...
Reports

One Cuban Family’s Long And Risky Journey To A New Life In The U.S.

Q Costa Rica -
Currently, there are almost 2,000 migrants in Panama shelters from Cuba, Haiti, Bangladesh, Nepal, Congo, Cameroon and India, after crossing the border from Colombia...
Health

Up to 10 years in prison for abandonment of seniors

Rico -
Legislators on Tuesday approved in first debate a bill that will penalize up to 10 years in prison for the abandonment of seniors. The initiative,...
Argentina

In Argentina, Covid-19 numbers rise to over 15 thousand cases

Rico -
(Prensa Latina/Q Costa Rica) With more than 717 new cases, the number of Covid-19 infections in Argentina this Saturday reached more than 15,000, while...
Coronavirus

How to Recover From Covid-19 at Home

Q Costa Rica -
From the New York Tiimes: Rest and fluids are essential, but not always enough. Getting infected with Covid-19 is a frightening, isolating experience. But as...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA