Lighter SideQToons Where is this bus going? By Q Costa Rica 2 hours ago 13 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Modified date: 3 June 2020 Opposition legislators demand of the new Minister of Finance a “route map”! - paying the bills - - paying the bills - - paying the bills - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Previous articlePhotos of Costa Rica: JFK In Costa Rica 1963Next articlePacific Coast and Central Valley under “Yellow” alert Q Costa RicaReports by QCR staff Related Articles Man fires gun in the middle of San José, one person seriously injured Crime Q Costa Rica - 3 June 2020 A 29-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning for firing a gun... Read more Pacific Coast and Central Valley under “Yellow” alert Climate Rico - 3 June 2020 The National Emergency Commission (CNE) has issued a "yellow" alert for... Read more MOST READ National Quepos and Parrita under water; heavy rains affected many areas Monday Rico - 2 June 2020 (QCOSTARICA) The cantons of Parrita and Quepos are two of the most affected after the heavy downpours during the Monday afternoon and evening. Residents assure... Read more Guanacaste Eruptions in Rincón de la Vieja volcano rose up to 2,000 meters above the height of the crater Rico - 2 June 2020 The Rincón de la Vieja volcano, located between the cantons of Liberia and Upala, made two eruptions Monday, June 1, that reached 2,000 meters... Rico's Digest Security Minister wanting a border wall? WTF? Rico - 29 May 2020 (RICO'S DIGEST) - I couldn't believe what I was hearing the other day watching the live press conference from Casa Presidencial on the coronavirus... Cuba Rainy Season in Cuba Means Building Collapses in Havana Q24N - 31 May 2020 HAVANA TIMES – The rainy season in Cuba begins and with it the partial and total building collapses. Central Havana and Old Havana are... Nicaragua The Nicaraguan Approach: Defy Science with Ignorance at the Helm Q24N - 31 May 2020 The newly released publication of guidelines the government has titled: “White book for the COVID-19 pandemic” demonstrates what independent scientists have been pointing out:... Lighter Side Abandoning ship: 30 Cabinet Minsters Gone in 2 Years Q Costa Rica - 31 May 2020 With the latest resignation of three ministers at the same time, the total abandoning the Carlos Alvarado playground is now 30 in his first... Let's Keep This Going!To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.Subscribe