Panama Chamber of Commerce stresses caution in phased re-opening

Panama’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama (CCIAP), has underscored the phased reopening of the Panama economy when on Thursday, May 21, during the inauguration of its new board of directors the new president of this union, Jean Pierre Leignadier, emphasized the need to proceed with caution with the gradual opening of the companies.

He highlighted the need for a Constitutional Reform, especially in the Justice System and legal certainty as a requirement to attract investment.

He also highlighted the need for the Legislative Body to avoid politicking and take its role in creating

From Newsroom Panama

