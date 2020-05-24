Sunday, 24 May 2020
DONATE
Central AmericaPanama

Panama Chamber of Commerce stresses caution in phased re-opening

Q24N
By Q24N
8
Modified date:

Panama’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture of Panama (CCIAP), has underscored the phased reopening of the Panama economy when on Thursday, May 21, during the inauguration of its new board of directors the new president of this union, Jean Pierre Leignadier, emphasized the need to proceed with caution with the gradual opening of the companies.

He highlighted the need for a Constitutional Reform, especially in the Justice System and legal certainty as a requirement to attract investment.

He also highlighted the need for the Legislative Body to avoid politicking and take its role in creating

From Newsroom Panama

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleCosta Rica’s Ministry of Health investigating “atypical case” of coronavirus
Q24N
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

MOST READ

Health

UNO gives masks at its service stations to protect the health of its customers

Q Costa Rica -
As part of its regional strategy to support the mitigation and prevention of COVID-19, UNO gasoline stations will give masks to its customers in...
Read more
Central America

UN: Violence, COVID-19 Create Displacement Crisis in Central America

VOA NEWS -
The U.N. refugee agency UNHCR reports worsening violence and hardship caused by COVID-19 are pushing people in Central America to flee their homes in...
Economy

Big savings in fuel purchases helps maintain abundance of dollars in the market

Rico -
The strong savings that Costa Rica is having in the purchase of fuels due to the pandemic contributes to the internal foreign exchange market...
Nicaragua

Number of recovered patients reveals that the Minsa has hidden cases of Covid-19 in Nicaragua

Q24N -
(TODAY NICARAGUA) Here is a simple math exercise: how do you get 199 recovered patients of the Covid-19 when you had only 25 confirmed...
QBriefly

Tourist cars will have automatic extension until July 17

Q Costa Rica -
All temporary import certificates of vehicles for the tourist category are automatically extended until Friday, July 17, 2020, due to the national emergency due...
News

Pandemic, what pandemic? Despite an increase in cases, Costa Ricans take to the streets

Rico -
On the first day of the relaxed measures of the national emergency, downtown San Jose and in many communities and in particular the ferias...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA