Panama authorities announced the extension of the suspension of international commercial air passenger transport until 23 May.

The measure was announced by Resolution 053-DG-DJ-AAC, published in the edition of the Gaceta Official Digital on April 20, 2020, stating effective at 11:59 pm, April 22, all international flights are suspended for 30 calendar days. See full document.

Article 2 of the official document states that “… The measure is applicable to international flights of Commercial Passenger Aviation and General Passenger Aviation.

Exceptions to this measure are humanitarian flights and those necessary to transport products, medical-hospital equipment, medicines, vaccines and any other public health supplies required to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).”

As of April 22, Panama reports 4,821 confirmed cases and 141 deceased from the covid-19.