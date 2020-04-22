The number of covid-19 infections in the country increased Tuesday, April 21, to 669 people, seven more than those registered Monday, when there were 662.

According to the information given by the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, among the sick there are 349 men and 320 women, whose ages range from 1 year to 87 years.

By age, those affected are divided into 635 adults (33 are seniors) and 34 minors. By nationality, there are 611 Costa Ricans and 58 foreigners.

Eleven people remain hospitalized, six of whom are in intensive care, with ages ranging from 44 to 75.

Finally, the number of deaths in the country remains at six. They are all men, aged between 45 and 87 years.

Faced with questions about whether it is possible to lift sanitary restrictions, Salas said on Tuesday that it will be done gradually, but with the warning that the pandemic has not passed us.

“This is like chess (…), we have done things well. The country has managed not to have an exponential curve so far, but I insist that we are on a very fragile path.”

“We are going to gradually open up, observing the behavior in the curve (…)”, state the minister without giving more detail.

“We know that in Costa Rica we have done well. But if we neglect ourselves, that step in which there are not enough respirators we have not overcome,” insisted the minister.

“The ‘stay home’ is still valid. We have to be brave, disciplined, it is not an issue that has passed,” added Salas, who indicated that we need to be careful for the coming several months.

In this regard, Román Macaya, executive president of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), insisted that we cannot let your guard down despite the small increase in new cases.

“New outbreaks can occur if we don’t take care of ourselves,” Macaya said at a press conference.